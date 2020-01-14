Laura Benanti Will Perform a One-Woman Show At Lesher Center For The Arts

Laura Benanti, renowned Broadway and TV performer, will perform at the Lesher Center for the Arts for one-night-only on Friday, January 31, 2020. She presents a one-woman production, Tales from Soprano Isle, marked with uproarious monologues, witty stories, and flawless soprano vocals from both classic Broadway productions as well as recognizable, modern tunes.

With five Tony Award nominations, including one win for her performance in Gypsy opposite Patti LuPone, Laura Benanti took Broadway by storm with her performances in My Fair Lady, She Loves Me, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, In the Next Room (The Vibrator Play), and many others. Those that might not recognize her from her Broadway appearances will surely recall her regular appearances on Late Night with Stephen Colbert with her impeccable impersonation of First Lady, Melania Trump (click to view on YouTube).

Hilariously combining stand-up comedy, relatable real-life storytelling, and her professional, angelic voice, Laura Benanti's appearance at the Lesher Center in Walnut Creek on Friday, January 31 will be an event you will not want to miss!

Tony Award-winner and five-time Tony Award nominee Laura Benanti is a highly celebrated stage and screen actress, who recently ended her critically acclaimed run on Broadway as Eliza Doolittle in Lincoln Center's revival of "My Fair Lady." Other Broadway credits include Steve Martin's Meteor Shower, Amalia Balash in She Loves Me (Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee), Gypsy Rose Lee in Gypsy opposite Patti LuPone (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards), Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony nomination, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards winner), Into the Woods (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), In the Next Room or The Vibrator Play, The Wedding Singer, Nine (starring Antonio Banderas). Other distinguished theater performances include Perdita in The Winter's Tale at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, Anne in A Little Night Music at the L.A. Opera, Eileen in Wonderful Town, and Rosabella in The Most Happy Fella, both for City Center Encores!

Her television credits include recurring and guest appearances "Younger," "The Detour," "Supergirl," "Law & Order: SVU," "Nashville," "The Good Wife," "Elementary," "Nurse Jackie," "The Big C," NBC's "The Sound of Music Live" and as First Lady Melania Trump on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."





