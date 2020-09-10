Streaming for 10 days: September 18 – September 27.

Latino Theater Company streams 'sneak peek' reading of 'Sleep with the Angels' by Evelina Fernández. Streaming at thelatc.org for 10 days: Sept. 18 - Sept. 27.





Sleep with the Angels - A "sneak-peek" reading of Evelina Fernández's newest play. which will receive its world premiere by the Latino Theater Company at the Los Angeles Theater Center in 2021. Molly is separated from her husband and in desperate need of a childcare provider. Then she discovers Juana standing at her doorstep. Soon, Molly and her kids are swept up into Juana's magical and charming ways. But, who is Juana, really?

The reading on Friday, Sept. 18 will be preceded by a live, online conversation with the artists on Thursday, Sept. 17; the reading and the conversation will each stream for 10 days.



Reading of Sleep with the Angels streams Friday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET thru Sunday, Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT. An online conversation with the artists will precede the reading on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET and stream for 10 days. Streaming at www.thelatc.org/.

