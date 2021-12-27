Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards; Found's Theatre AMERICAN IDIOT Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Los Angeles:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Shauna Bradford, Alan Collins, Heather Holt Smith, Kady Lawson - A CHORUS LINE - One More Productions 33%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 25%

Annie Yee - AN OCTOROON - Fountain Theatre 24%

Marcus S. Daniel - URINETOWN - MSD Productions 18%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christina Bayer - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 29%

Michael Mullen - PYGMALION - Little Fish 27%

Yukari Black - JAPANESE LOVE STORY - SHIZUKA - The Broadwater Theater-Second Stage 13%

Claire Griswold - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 13%

Angela M. Eads - LONDON SUITE - Group Rep 5%

Dylan La Rocque - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Little Renegade Productions 4%

Corey Chappell - THE DAYS OF OUR HIVES - Worst Ever Productions 3%

Kim DeShazo - SLOW FOOD - International City Theatre 3%

Michael Mullen - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Art Of Acting 2%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - PANIC: A LIVE RADIO MUSICAL - The Found Theatre 2%

Best Dance Production

THE FIVE MOONS OF LORCA - Los Angeles Opera 59%

BROWN SOUNDS - Los Angeles Opera 41%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Lisa Sedares - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre 24%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 21%

Damien Lorton - A CHORUS LINE - One More Productions 17%

Bruce Kimmel - TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT - Kritzerland 12%

Marcus S. Daniel - URINETOWN - MSD Productions 10%

Marcus S. Daniel - SPRING AWAKENING - MSD Productions 9%

Jeff Sumner - KAY SEDIA THE TACO CHRONICLES - Cavern Club Theater 6%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - PANIC: A LIVE RADIO MUSICAL - The Found Theatre 2%

Best Direction Of A Play

Ryan Holihan - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 23%

Ani Marderosian - FORT HUACHUCA - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theater 10%

Tomoko Karina - JAPANESE LOVE STORY - SHIZUKA - The Broadwater Theater-Second Stage 9%

Jason Weiss - THIS WILL BE OUR YEAR - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theatre 6%

Carol Becker - BOY CRAZY PSYCHO SLUT - Hudson Theatre 6%

Caroline Ullman - WE'RE NOT FRIENDS - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theater 6%

Kristin Towers Rowles - DURANG! - Studio/stage 6%

Stephanie Coltrin - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Shakespeare by the Sea 4%

Bruce Kimmel - REVENGE - Group Rep 4%

Courtney Dominique Comer - PULSE OF THE CITY - Coconut Theatre Productions 4%

Stephen La Rocque - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Little Renegade Productions 4%

Doug Engalla - LONDON SUITE - Group Rep 3%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - I BRING YOU FLOWERS - The Found Theatre 3%

Branda Lock - PYGMALION - Little fish 3%

Stephanie Coltrin - RICHARD III - Shakespeare by the Sea 2%

Corey Chappell - THE DAYS OF OUR HIVES - Worst Ever Productions 2%

Susan Morgenstern - STORIES FROM THE VIOLINS OF HOPE - The Braid 1%

Taibi Magar - THE DUAT - Center Theatre Group 1%

Marya Mazor - SLOW FOOD - International City Theatre 1%

Donald Welch - LOVE ON A TWO WAY STREET - Streamed on Allblk.tv 1%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Matt Kamimura - JAPANESE LOVE STORY - SHIZUKA - The Broadwater Theater/ Second Stage 10%

Victoria Smith - THE SHELA SUMMER THEATER FESTIVAL - Zephyr Theatre 10%

J.D. Morabito - JAXX14 - The Jaxx Theatre 10%

Doug Mattingly - PYGMALION - Little Fish Theatre 8%

Stephen La Rocque - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Little Renegade Productions 7%

Courtney Dominique Comer - PULSE OF THE CITY - Coconut Theatre Productions 7%

Shara Abvabi - SPRING AWAKENING - MSD Productions 6%

Shara Abvabi - URINETOWN - MSD Productions 6%

Hartley Powers - KRITZERLAND AT HOME - 11TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW - Kritzerland 5%

Brandon Loeser, additional editing by: Michael Granberry, Nate Weber, Timothy Schultz, Julie Dolan, Brad Serreno, and Brian Arsic - SANTASIA: A HOLIDAY STREAMING SPECIAL - Whitefire Theater (Sherman Oaks) 5%

Brian Hilarious - THE DAYS OF OUR HIVES - Worst Ever Productions 4%

Brian Christopher Russell - FUNNY BONZ, THE 'HUMERUS' SOLUTION - P3 Theatre Company 4%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - PANIC: A LIVE RADIO MUSICAL - The Found Theatre 4%

Marshall Harvey - TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT - Kritzerland 3%

Marshall Harvey - REVENGE - Group Rep 3%

Blake Dubler - LOVE ON A TWO WAY STREET - Live Streamed on Allblk.tv 2%

David Azulay / TEEV - STORIES FROM THE VIOLINS OF HOPE - The Braid 2%

Brian Christopher Russell - THE PERFECT YEAR - P3 Theatre Company 2%

Mike Bradecich - SLOW FOOD - International City Theatre 2%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Donny Jackson - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 37%

Shasta Armstrong - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 20%

Jon Hyrkas - A CHORUS LINE - One More Productions 10%

Carol Becker - BOY CRAZY PSYCHO SLUT - Hudson Theatre 10%

Camille Roberts and Rin Mizumoto - THE SHELA SUMMER THEATER FESTIVAL - Zephyr Theater 9%

Shara Abvabi - SPRING AWAKENING - MSD Productions 7%

Shara Abvabi - URINETOWN - MSD Productions 6%

Best Musical

AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 34%

A CHORUS LINE - One More Productions 31%

TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT - Kritzerland 15%

THE TACO CHRONICLES - The Cavern Club Celebrity Theater 14%

PANIC: A LIVE RADIO MUSICAL - The Found Theatre 6%

Best Performer In A Musical

Mia Rasinski - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Yorba Linda Spotlight Theater 18%

Lily Edwards - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 12%

Hannah Clair - A CHORUS LINE - One More Productions 9%

Ryan Kann - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 7%

Kyle Harrington - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 7%

Nicole Yates - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre 6%

Hartley Powers - TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT - Kritzerland 5%

Gio Ayala-Martinez - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre Company 5%

Eric Petersen - TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT - Kritzerland 5%

Ashley Arlene Nelson - URINETOWN - MSD Productions 4%

Kay Sedia (Oscar Quintero) - THE TACO CHRONICLES - Cavern Club Theater 4%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - PANIC: A LIVE RADIO MUSICAL - The Found Theatre 3%

Katy Harvey - SPRING AWAKENING - MSD Productions 3%

Bryan Snodgrass - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre Company 3%

Jess Jani - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre Company 3%

Jackie Brenneman - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Marcus S. Daniel - SPRING AWAKENING - MSD Productions 2%

Liam Collins - SPRING AWAKENING - MSD Productions 2%

Nathan Mohebbi - URINETOWN - MSD Productions 2%

Best Performer In A Play

Brian Patrick Williams - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 14%

Michael Mullen - DURANG! - Studio/Stage 14%

Jo Dellapina - BOY CRAZY PSYCHO SLUT - Hudson Theatre 6%

Tomoko Karina - JAPANESE LOVE STORY - SHIZUKA - The Broadwater Theater-Second Stage 5%

Ali MacLean - THIS WILL BE OUR YEAR - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theatre 5%

Vanessa Williams - LOVE ON A TWO WAY STREET - Streamed on Allblk.tv 4%

Christian Jordan Skinner - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 4%

Abbey May - WE'RE NOT FRIENDS - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theater 3%

Tara Donovan - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Shakespeare by the Sea 3%

Allison Adams - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 3%

Noah Wagner - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 2%

Brittany Shonka - FORT HUACHUCA - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theatre 2%

Andrea Reid - FORT HUACHUCA - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theater 2%

Janet Wood - LONDON SUITE - Group Repertory Theatre 2%

Anna Telfer - WE'RE NOT FRIENDS - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theater 2%

Clayton Conroy - REVENGE - Group Rep 2%

Conor Jerard Sheehan - I BRING YOU FLOWERS - The Found Theatre 2%

Heidi Appe - A RATTLE AT THE DOOR - Worst Ever Productions 2%

Courtney Dominique Comer - PULSE OF THE CITY - Coconut Theatre Productions 2%

Brittney McClendon - FORT HUACHUCA - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theater 2%

Adam Sinclair - THIS WILL BE OUR YEAR - The Zephyr 1%

Dylan La Rocque - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Little Renegade Productions 1%

Kelsey Weinstein - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Little Renegade Productions 1%

Michele Schultz - LONDON SUITE - Group Rep 1%

Lowes Moore III - PULSE OF THE CITY - Coconut Theatre Productions 1%

Best Play

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 26%

DURANG! - Studio/Stage 13%

FORT HUACHUCA - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theater 8%

BOY CRAZY PSYCHO SLUT - Hudson Theatre 7%

TITUS ANDRONICUS - Shakespeare By The Sea 6%

THIS WILL BE OUR YEAR - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theater 6%

JAPANESE LOVE STORY - SHIZUKA - The Broadwater Theater-Second Stage 6%

WE'RE NOT FRIENDS - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theater 5%

LONDON SUITE - Group Rep 4%

PULSE OF THE CITY - Coconut Theatre Productions 3%

PYGMALION - Little Fish Theatre 3%

AN OCTOROON - Fountain Theatre 3%

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Little Renegade Productions 3%

I BRING YOU FLOWERS - The Found Theatre 2%

REVENGE - Group Rep 2%

THE DAYS OF OUR HIVES - Worst Ever Productions 1%

LOVE ON A TWO WAY STREET - Streamed on Allblk.tv 0%

SLOW FOOD - International City Theatre 0%

STORIES FROM THE VIOLINS OF HOPE - The Braid 0%

THE DUAT - Center Theatre Group 0%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Spencer Richardson - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 52%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 24%

Tristan Griffin - PYGMALION - Little Fish Theatre 17%

Sofale Designs - LOVE ON A TWO WAY STREET - Streamed on Allblk.tv 8%

Best Solo Production

VERSATILE: STORIES FROM THE CLOSET OF A HALF-BLACK GAY MAN - Broadwater Theater, Hollywood CA 29%

DECONSTRUCTING HOLLY - Hollywood Fringe 15%

BOY CRAZY PSYCHO SLUT - Hudson Theatre 14%

I HAVE TOO MANY FEELINGS - Broadwater Blackbox 10%

JOHN LLOYD YOUNG REUNIONS - Feinstein's at Vitello's, Studio City 6%

WORTH IT - Broadwater Theater, Hollywood CA 5%

AROUND THE WORLD WITH JOHN LLOYD YOUNG - Feinstein's at Vitello's, Studio City 5%

THE POWER OF THREE - Feinstein's at Vitello's, Studio City 4%

BROWN SOUNDS - Los Angeles Opera 4%

I HEART MAROC BY AZO SAFO - The Santa Monica Playhouse 4%

THE DUAT - Center Theatre Group 3%

FERTILE - Whitefire Theatre, Sherman Oaks, CA 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jessie Vacchiano / Stephanie Coltrin - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Shakespeare by the Sea 18%

Jessie Vacchiano - RICHARD III - Shakespeare by the Sea 16%

Pieter Orlandini - SPRING AWAKENING - MSD Productions 16%

Courtney Dominique Comer & Jerome St. Jerome - PULSE OF THE CITY - Coconut Theatre Productions 14%

Doug Mattingly - PYGMALION - Little Fish Theatre 12%

Pieter Orlandini - URINETOWN - MSD Productions 12%

Dave Mickey - SLOW FOOD - International City Theatre 9%

Brandy Millet - FUNNY BONZ, THE 'HUMERUS' SOLUTION - P3 Theatre Company 5%

Best Special Event

MENASA DIVERSITY SHOWCASE - Studio For Performing Arts LA 17%

THE SHELA SUMMER THEATER FESTIVAL - Zephyr Theater 15%

BOB BAKER DAY 2021: A JOYFUL ONLINE EXPLORATION OF BOB BAKER'S LOS ANGELES - Bob Baker Marionette Theater 8%

KRITZERLAND AT HOME - THE 11TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW - Kritzerland 8%

AROUND THE WORLD WITH JOHN LLOYD YOUNG' - Feinstein's at Vitello's, Studio City 8%

BROWN SOUNDS - Los Angeles Opera 7%

MTG REWIND PRESENTS STEPHANIE J. BLOCK COMES HOME - Musical Theatre Guild 6%

HALLOWEEN RADIO SPOOKTACULAR - Worst Ever Productions 5%

OEDIPUS REX - Los Angeles Opera 4%

THE FIVE MOONS OF LORCA - Los Angeles Opera 4%

DEATH - Los Angeles Opera 4%

MOSTLYNEWMUSICALS: MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS - Feinstein's at Vitello's, Studio City 3%

SOCIAL IMPACT DRIVE-IN CONCERT - Conundrum Theatre Company 3%

(MOSTLY) MUSICALS: HAPPY RETURNS - Feinstein's at Vitello's, Studio City 3%

THE POWER OF THREE' - Feinstein's at Vitello's, Studio City 2%

STORIES FROM THE VIOLINS OF HOPE - The Braid 2%

HAPPY NEW YEAR 2021' - Feinstein's at Vitello's, Studio City 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Bianca Turner - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre Company 16%

Giovanna Martinez - A CHORUS LINE - One More Productions 14%

Randy Acosta - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 13%

Lexi Cross - A CHORUS LINE - One More Productions 8%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 6%

Ashley Marie Samudio - URINETOWN - MSD Productions 6%

Jennifer Harmon - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 5%

Kelly Lester - URINETOWN - MSD Productions 4%

Kate Clark - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre 4%

Elizabeth Adabale - SPRING AWAKENING - MSD Productions 4%

Alison Anaya - SPRING AWAKENING - MSD Productions 3%

Grant Hodges - URINETOWN - MSD Productions 3%

Ignoisco De'Juan - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre Company 3%

Ethan Daniel Corbett - URINETOWN - MSD Productions 3%

Giovanna Martinez - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre Company 3%

Eric Stanton Betts - SPRING AWAKENING - MSD Productions 2%

KD Stevens - SPRING AWAKENING - MSD Productions 1%

Alison Anaya - URINETOWN - MSD Productions 1%

Katherine Laura Clark - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Richard J. Martinez - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 23%

Yukari Black - JAPANESE LOVE STORY - SHIZUKA - The Broadwater Theater/ Second Stage 9%

Lisa J. Salas - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 8%

Juliet Lopez - THIS WILL BE OUR YEAR - The Zephyr 6%

Donna Allen - FORT HUACHUCA - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theatre 6%

Abbey May - WE'RE NOT FRIENDS - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theatre 4%

Tierney Malloy - WE'RE NOT FRIENDS - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theatre 4%

Doug Haverty - REVENGE - Group Rep 4%

Jared Shimabukuro - FORT HUACHUCA - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theatre 4%

Melissa Booey - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Shakespeare by the Sea 3%

Brendan Kane - RICHARD III - Shakespeare by the Sea 3%

Michele Schultz - LONDON SUITE - Group Rep 2%

Shirley Hatton - PYGMALION - Little Fish Theatre 2%

J.C. Thomas - PULSE OF THE CITY - Coconut Theatre Productions 2%

Larry Eisenberg - REVENGE - Group Rep 2%

Rogelio Douglas III - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Shakespeare by the Sea 2%

Franceli Chapman Varela - PULSE OF THE CITY - Coconut Theatre Productions 2%

Mike Bowers - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Tony Rock - LOVE ON A TWO WAY STREET - Allblk.tv 2%

Amery Thao - JAPANESE LOVE STORY - SHIZUKA - The Broadwater Theater/ Second Stage 1%

Harley Walker - REVENGE - Group Rep 1%

Kevin Carranza - URINETOWN - MSD Productions 1%

Alexander Collins - JAPANESE LOVE STORY - SHIZUKA - The Broadwater Theater-Second Stage 1%

Mark V. Jones - PULSE OF THE CITY - Hollywood Fringe Festival 1%

Cylan Brown - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Shakespeare by the Sea 1%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

L.A. NOW AND THEN - Group Rep 30%

MY (UNAUTHORIZED) HALLMARK MOVIE MUSICAL (WORLD PREMIERE) - P3 Theatre Company 25%

SANTASIA: A HOLIDAY COMEDY - Whitefire Theater (Sherman Oaks) 18%

ISLAND SONG - Little Renegade Productions 15%

LOVE, LINDA (THE LIFE OF MRS. COLE PORTER) - P3 Theatre Company 12%