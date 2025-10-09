Last Call Theatre Releases Tickets For Immersive Time Travel Experience THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last Call Theatre has announced the ticket release for its upcoming immersive time travel experience, The Butterfly Effect. The Butterfly Effect previews Saturday, November 8th and runs select Thursdays - Saturdays from November 14 - December 6 at Stella Coffee near Beverly Hills. This drama explores the age-old question, "what would you change if you could go back in time?"

In Last Call's newest immersive, interactive experience The Butterfly Effect, audience members are invited to the grand re-opening of The Connection Cafe, a family-run, community-based cafe that has a very special secret. At this cafe, people have been rumored to travel through time. And perhaps the audience will be the next to unlock the secret of time travel. However, some of the visitors to the cafe may be trying to use this knowledge to their own end... With both staff and patrons searching for connection in the midst of love and grief the future is uncertain. This re-opening may be the most eventful night in the cafe's history! It may also be its last.

"Last Call shows have always explored the power of choice and the question of 'what if'" says Creative Lead and Director Ashley Busenlener. "With The Butterfly Effect, that idea takes center stage when you throw time travel into the mix. I'm excited to see what audiences discover about the characters and about themselves with the decisions they make."

The Butterfly Effect follows Last Call's trademark interactive style of quests and audience-driven narrative. With multiple storylines to follow and more ending possibilities than any other Last Call show, this will not be a show to miss.

To add to the cozy cafe vibes, mochi pandan honey cake fresh from Lam Way Bakery in Echo Park will be available for purchase before the show, as well as warm drinks. Both will be available for purchase separately or as part of a VIP ticket.

The Butterfly Effect concludes Last Call's 4th season and is its 11th overall production. The Butterfly Effect is created and directed by Ashley Busenlener. The cast includes Colin Breslin, Sam Cavalcanti, Michu Cure, Liviera Lim, Rosalind Loren, Mads McDonough, Emilynne Newsom, and Haven Schneider with swings Michael DiNardo, Desireé Roy, Aleen Vartivarian, Ye Zhong

The production/creative team includes producers Michael DiNardo and Liviera Lim, Stage Manager Rose Camille, Assistant Director Jadyn Iinuma, Production Designer Melissa Zhuang, Costume Designer Alayna Riley, Sound Designer Jeffrey Daijiro Taylor, Lighting Designer/ASM Riley Cole, Intimacy Director Brielle Biscocho, Graphic Designer Kieran Ellis, Marketing Assistant Jessica Homami, Outreach Coordinator Brett Moody and Narrative Team Jada Charee, Michel Lichand, Liviera Lim, Elena Scaringe-Peene, Sabrina Sonner, and Linnea Swanson.

The Butterfly Effect performs 9 times, starting with preview on Saturday, November 8th. The show runs select Thursdays - Saturdays from November 14 - December 6. The Butterfly Effect performs at Stella Coffee located at 6310 San Vicente Blvd #106, Los Angeles, CA 900489. Preview tickets are $45 and general admission tickets are $65. VIP tickets are also available for $75 which include a slice of mochi pandan honey cake, warm beverage, and memento.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP