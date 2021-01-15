Laguna Playhouse Presents Joe Spano & Jobeth Williams In Virtual Staged Reading Of THE GIN GAME

Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Executive Director Ellen Richard are thrilled to announce TV and theatre veterans Joe Spano ("NCIS," "Hill Street Blues") and JoBeth Williams ("Poltergeist," "The Big Chill") will star in a virtual streamed staged reading presentation of D.L. Coburn's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, THE GIN GAME, directed by Jenny Sullivan.

Comments Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Executive Director Ellen Richard, "To tell this deeply moving story with such a superb cast is a theatre maker's dream come true. We are thrilled to be able to offer our audiences this virtual production of this beautiful and timeless play."

This 1978 Pulitzer Prize winning Drama tells the story of longtime nursing home resident Weller Martin (Joe Spano) who has avoided the other patients, until newcomer Fonsia Dorsey (JoBeth Williams) engages him in a quiet game of gin rummy. The two strike up a friendship as they share stories about the lives they led in the outside world. But when Fonsia wins every hand, Weller becomes increasingly frustrated, until their gin games and conversations become a battleground, and as each game progresses, a most unexpected climax puts both at odds with each other, their pasts and themselves.