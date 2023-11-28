Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Laguna Playhouse Appoints Michael G. Murphy as Director of Advancement and Karyn Philippsen as Community Relations Liaison

New hires join Laguna Playhouse to enhance organizational growth and community relations.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

POPULAR

FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 1 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Review: INHERIT THE WIND at Pasadena Playhouse Photo 2 Review: INHERIT THE WIND at Pasadena Playhouse
Review: 70, GIRLS, 70 at Lonny Chapman Theatre Photo 3 Review: 70, GIRLS, 70 at Lonny Chapman Theatre
Review: ALEX EDELMAN'S JUST FOR US at Mark Taper Forum Photo 4 Review: ALEX EDELMAN'S JUST FOR US at Mark Taper Forum

Laguna Playhouse Appoints Michael G. Murphy as Director of Advancement and Karyn Philippsen as Community Relations Liaison

Laguna Playhouse has revealed that Michael G. Murphy will assume the newly created position of Director of Advancement and Karyn Philippsen will be the Community Relations Liaison for the Playhouse, effective immediately.  The addition of these two positions is part of the new course being charted for the Playhouse by Artistic Director David Ellenstein and Managing Director Bill Kerlin, who were both appointed to their positions last spring. “We are so happy to have these two remarkable leaders in their fields bring their passion and expertise to the Laguna Playhouse. We look forward to collaborating with them on our many future plans, goals and initiatives we are implementing at the Playhouse, and feel so fortunate to have them as part of our team,” comments David Ellenstein and Bill Kerlin.

 

ABOUT Michael G. Murphy

Michael G. Murphy (Director of Advancement) was most recently President of Shea's Performing Arts Center in his hometown area of Buffalo, NY. He previously served as Managing Director of The Old Globe Theatre in San Diego. Prior to the Globe, he was the Managing Director of Austin Lyric Opera in Austin, Texas; Director of Administration of San Diego Opera; and General Manager of San Diego Repertory Theatre. Before relocating to San Diego from New York City, he held similar positions at Theatre for a New Audience and the Joyce Theater Foundation's American Theater Exchange. He also served as negotiating assistant for the League of Resident Theatres and sales representative for Columbia Artists Theatricals Corporation. Mr. Murphy is the immediate past president of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre. He has served on various boards including the National Corporate Theatre Fund and Balboa Park Cultural Partnership, and as a Management Trustee for San Diego County Theatrical Trusts, the pension and welfare trust for IATSE stagehands in the San Diego region. He was also an adjunct faculty member of the Music Department at the University of San Diego. Mr. Murphy earned his B.F.A. degree in Stage Management from Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri, and his M.F.A. in Performing Arts Management from Brooklyn College of the City University of New York.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             

ABOUT KARYN PHILIPPSEN

Karyn Philippsen (Community Relations Liaison) is a native Californian and long-time resident of Orange County. Karyn Philippsen's multi-faceted career encompasses over forty years' experience in the hospitality industry.  She was recognized by the Laguna Playhouse in 2019 when she received the “Legend Award” for dedication to the arts, and the Hospitality Industry “Visionary Award” in 2003 that resulted in major funding for the arts with the creation of the “Tourism Marketing District” (TMD) for Laguna Beach. As an influential and active community leader, she has served on several non-profit boards, and currently serves on the board of Laguna Beach Sister Cities, Friends of the Laguna Beach Library, and Visit Laguna Beach.  Karyn was part of the leadership Opening Team for the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel and Montage, Laguna Beach.  She continues to weave her hospitality and marketing experience with her devotion to all things Laguna Beach including being honored with “Citizen of the Year” in next year's Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Young Entertainer Awards To Be Presented in December In Los Angeles Photo
Young Entertainer Awards To Be Presented in December In Los Angeles

The 8th annual Young Entertainer Awards (YEA) will take place on Sunday, December 3, at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, California. Proceeds from tax-deductible ticket sales and donations will support scholarships for young people seeking to pursue careers in entertainment.

2
Interview: Audra McDonald Lighting Up LA Opera Again Photo
Interview: Audra McDonald Lighting Up LA Opera Again

Broadway legend Audra McDonald returns to LA Opera backed by the LA Opera Orchestra and her four-piece ensemble (led by musical director Andy Einhorn) December 2, 2023. Be prepared to experience the stunning vocals of six-time Tony winner singing her expansive Broadway and opera repertoire filling the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. The busy mom found some time between her touring engagements to chat with me on the phone.

3
A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS Comes to the Laguna Playhouse Next Week Photo
A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS Comes to the Laguna Playhouse Next Week

Laguna Playhouse presents A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS, written by Kris Lythgoe, directed by Bonnie Lythgoe, musical direction by Andy Street, and choreography by Becca Sweitzer.

4
MUSI-CAL Comes To The Bourbon Room On Monday, December 4 Photo
MUSI-CAL Comes To The Bourbon Room On Monday, December 4

Clayton Farris and Laura Schein host the MUSI-CAL concert featuring selections from four cutting-edge musicals. This event showcases the development of new musicals and supports Southern California music creators. Join us for a night of creativity and innovation!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Santa Claus Conquers the Martians: The Greatest Story Every Told in Los Angeles Santa Claus Conquers the Martians: The Greatest Story Every Told
Sherry Theater (12/01-12/17)
Girl From the North Country in Los Angeles Girl From the North Country
Pantages Theatre (5/14-6/02)
La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin in Los Angeles La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin
Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels (12/01-12/02)
The Rite of Spring & common ground[s] in Los Angeles The Rite of Spring & common ground[s]
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (2/11-2/11)
Summer Session With The Bones Brigade in Los Angeles Summer Session With The Bones Brigade
Coachella Valley Repertory (12/06-12/17)
All's Well That Ends Well in Los Angeles All's Well That Ends Well
The Porters of Hellsgate (11/17-12/03)
Green Umbrella Series: April 30 Pan-American New Music in Los Angeles Green Umbrella Series: April 30 Pan-American New Music
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/30-4/30)
Dorado Schmitt & Sons Samson and Amati - Django Festival Allstars in Los Angeles Dorado Schmitt & Sons Samson and Amati - Django Festival Allstars
Theatre Raymond Kabbaz (11/30-11/30)
Inherit the Wind - Courtroom Seating in Los Angeles Inherit the Wind - Courtroom Seating
Pasadena Playhouse (11/01-12/03)
The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina in Los Angeles The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/21-6/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You