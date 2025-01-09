Laguna Beach FOA Foundation Grant Application Now Available

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The FOA Foundation's applications for the 2025 Art Grants will be available starting February 1, 2025. Nonprofit organizations with programs that champion the arts in and around the City of Laguna Beach are encouraged to apply. Applications will be accessible online with a submission deadline of February 28, 2025.

“The FOA Foundation is dedicated to empowering local nonprofits that enrich our community through the arts,” said Kathy Jones, FOA Foundation President. “By supporting these organizations, we help preserve Laguna Beach’s legacy as a haven for creativity and artistic expression.”



The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Foundation, now known as the FOA Foundation, was established in 1989 to preserve and promote the fine arts in the Laguna Beach area. The foundation is governed by a dedicated board of trustees, including Kathy Jones, President; John Campbell, Vice President; Michelle Reindl, Treasurer; Kirsten Whalen, Secretary; Jacquie Moffett, Board Member; Jeff Redeker, Board Member; Bob Earl, Board Member; and Jeff Rovner, Board Member.

