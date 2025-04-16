Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month With Far East Deep South Film Screening And Live Music At The GRAMMY Museum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, the GRAMMY Museum will host a special free screening of the award-winning documentary Far East Deep South on Saturday, April 26, 2025, followed by a live Q&A and an unforgettable musical performance by acclaimed Asian American artists.

The event explores history through film and celebrates the creative contributions of the AAPI community in both music and storytelling.

Discover the Untold History of Chinese Americans in the Deep South

Far East Deep South is a poignant documentary that follows a Chinese American family's journey to Mississippi, revealing a seldom-told story of Chinese immigrants who lived in the segregated South during the Jim Crow era. The film sheds light on the complex intersections of race, identity, and belonging in America, while also highlighting the historic bonds between Black and Asian communities.

The film has aired nationally on PBS, won a 2022 Telly Award, and is used as an educational tool in classrooms across the U.S.

Live Q&A with AAPI Creatives + Musical Performance

Following the screening, guests will have the opportunity to hear from the film's creative team during an insightful Q&A:

Larissa Lam - Director and acclaimed singer-songwriter

Baldwin Chiu (aka Only Won) - Producer and hip-hop artist

Nathan Wang - Emmy Award-winning Music Composer

To close the event, Larissa Lam and Only Won will perform original music live on stage, joined by a lineup of renowned musicians including GRAMMY Award-winner Dale Edward Chung (The Lucky Band, Con Funk Shun), David Clark (Christopher Cross), and J.P. Mourão (Keiko Matsui).

Event Details

Event Title: Far East Deep South Film Screening & Live Music Performance

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM (Check-in begins at 12:30 PM)

Location: GRAMMY Museum - 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Admission: FREE with required RSVP

RSVP at GrammyMuseum.org

Learn more about the film: www.FarEastDeepSouth.com

This event provides an important opportunity for the public to engage with Asian American history, explore cross-cultural solidarity, and enjoy live music from AAPI artists.

About the artists

Larissa Lam is an award-winning recording artist, songwriter, and filmmaker from Diamond Bar, CA, who has been inspiring and empowering audiences for over two decades. As a solo artist, she has released four critically acclaimed albums, working with a distinguished roster of producers who have worked with major artists and won Grammy awards. These collaborators include David Longoria (Sting, George Michael), Robert Eibach (Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez), and Derek Nakamoto (Teddy Pendergrass, Keiko Matsui). Her song "I Feel Alive" won the Hollywood Music in Media Award for Best Dance Song.

Baldwin Chiu aka Only Won is an award-winning film producer and hip-hop artist who has brought widespread attention to overlooked narratives, including his own family's journey, featured in the documentary Far East Deep South. Beyond filmmaking, Chiu is also a rapper and beatboxer known by his MC name Only Won. He has gained recognition for his clever viral videos, including "12 Days of Dim Sum," "Cantonese Boy," and "I Wanna Be an Engineer." He collaborated with Grammy-nominated producer Noel Arthurton of the pioneering hip-hop duo The Dynamic Twins for his album The Lyrical Engineer.

Nathan Wang is a two-time Emmy Award-winning composer and musician, who composed the original score for Far East Deep South. A prolific and versatile talent, Wang has scored nearly 300 film and television projects across four continents. He has worked on projects for Steven Spielberg, Disney, and DreamWorks in the U.S., as well as Jackie Chan, China Film Group, and Huayi Brothers in Asia. His compositions have been performed by renowned orchestras including the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and he has collaborated with legendary composers such as John Williams and Hans Zimmer.

