Laguna Art Museum to Present 41st Annual Auction, Benefit & Bash Featuring Over 125 Artists
Artists include Lita Albuquerque, Charles Arnoldi, Billy Al Bengston, Kelly Berg, Alex Couwenberg, Joe Goode, David Ligare, Jean Lowe, and more.
Laguna Art Museum has announced the 41st Annual California Cool Art Auction, Benefit & Bash taking place February 18 to March 4, 2023. Bidding for the annual auction will open online on February 18. The auction will feature works from over 125 California artists, on view to preview in person at Laguna Art Museum with paid admission, February 18 through March 4.
The auction will culminate with an exclusive Benefit & Bash at the museum on March 4 beginning at 6:30 p.m, connecting artists, collectors and the community in a celebration of California culture. The museum's largest fundraiser of the year has been reimagined to offer the preeminent California Cool experience, with a creative California-inspired culinary and cocktail experience, a special performance by musical guest and Laguna local, Grammy-nominated, Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats, an artistic photo opportunity on the red carpet with photographer Tony Pinto and the chance to meet many of California's most notable artists supporting the museum and participating in the auction. Online auction bidding will continue through the evening, concluding at 8 p.m. on March 4.
The museum-curated auction will feature works by over 125 of California's most sought-after artists including Lita Albuquerque, Charles Arnoldi, Billy Al Bengston, Kelly Berg, Alex Couwenberg, Joe Goode, David Ligare, Jean Lowe, Andy Moses, Gwynn Murrill, Fabia Panjarian, Ruth Pastine, Astrid Preston, Ed Ruscha, Beth Waldman and many more. Proceeds from the annual auction provide vital support to the museum, directly benefiting major initiatives, education programs, exhibitions and community engagement.
"This is Laguna Art Museum's most fashionable, fun and highly anticipated event of the year. We have reimagined our 2023 event to be the coolest ever," said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of Laguna Art Museum. "The artworks and the guest list alone will be worth showing up for, and supporters can expect a high-energy evening for the benefit of the museum's dynamic 2023 education and exhibition initiatives."
Registration for the online auction and in person preview at Laguna Art Museum, open on February 18. For more information, registration or to purchase tickets to the exclusive event on March 4 at 6:30 p.m. - 11 p.m., visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2216124®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flagunaartmuseum.org%2Fauction?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Tickets are on sale now.
For more information about the 41st Annual California Cool Art Auction and Laguna Art Museum, visit lagunaartmuseum.org. To stay connected and learn about upcoming events, follow the museum on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
