La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Entertainment Announce 2021-2022 Season of Shows

Five Minutes to Curtain, Five Minutes to Curtain! The long intermission is almost over and LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT have announced their 44th season of shows, and will welcome subscribers and audiences back for another exciting, joy-filled season of Broadway smash hits, concerts, comedy and much, much more!

They open with a West Coast Premiere that will have you dying of laughter, based on the board game and the 1985 movie, the new comedy CLUE. (Could the killer be you in the orchestra with a smart cocktail?) Their second show will find you "having the time of your life" and dancing in the aisles to the infectious music of ABBA: the irresistible MAMMA MIA!; then, experience the once-in-a-lifetime, electrifying true story of the night Elvis, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins jammed together in a recording studio in the smash-hit musical, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET; next, they present one of the most beloved family musicals of all time, Rodgers and Hammerstein's masterpiece THE SOUND OF MUSIC; their season finale will take you to Washington Heights via the genius of Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and the extraordinary rhythms of IN THE HEIGHTS! Their "Welcome Home" season also includes the bonus options of the always-hilarious JAY LENO, the legendary ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK, and the soulful sounds of THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS. LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT are overjoyed to be bringing you the Broadway shows and events you have been missing and waiting for.

Welcome Home to your La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts!

Their "Welcome Home" 2021/2022 Season will feature:

WEST COAST PREMIERE!

IT'S NOT JUST A GAME ANYMORE!

CLUE

September 24 - October 17, 2021 (Press Opening September 25 at 8 pm)

Based on the screenplay by JONATHAN LYNN Written by SANDY RUSTIN

Additional Material by HUNTER FOSTER and ERIC PRICE

Based on the Paramount Pictures Motion Picture

Based on the Hasbro board game CLUE

Original Music by MICHAEL HOLLAND

Directed by CASEY HUSHION

Bring your Game Night to La Mirada Theatre! It's a dark and stormy night, and you've been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist. Rated PG.

HAVE THE TIME OF YOUR LIFE!

MAMMA MIA!

October 29- November 21, 2021 (Press Opening October 30 at 8 pm)

Music and Lyrics by BENNY ANDERSSON & BJÖRN ULVAEUS

And Some Songs with STIG ANDERSON

Book by CATHERINE JOHNSON

Originally Conceived by JUDY CRAYMER

Choreography by DANA SOLIMANDO

Directed by LARRY RABEN

Get swept away by the infectious music, funny story, and dazzling dance numbers that have made Mamma Mia! a worldwide phenomenon. On the eve of her wedding on an idyllic Greek island, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings back 3 men from her mother's past. Featuring over 20 ABBA songs, including the hits "Dancing Queen" and "Take a Chance on Me," this high-spirited, feel-good sensation will have you singing and dancing in the aisles! Recommended for ages 13 and up.

THEY CAME TOGETHER TO MAKE MUSIC.

THEY ENDED UP MAKING HISTORY.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

January 21 - February 13, 2022 (Press Opening January 22, 2022 at 8 pm)

Book by COLIN ESCOTT and FLOYD MUTRUX

Original Concept and Direction by FLOYD MUTRUX

Inspired by ELVIS PRESLEY, JOHNNY CASH, JERRY LEE LEWIS

and CARL PERKINS

Produced by GERSHWIN ENTERTAINMENT

When Elvis, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins got together for one unforgettable night, they became the Million Dollar Quartet. The true story of what happened when "The Father of Rock 'n' Roll," Sam Phillips brought these icons together for the recording session of a lifetime. And you're in the room! Featuring Over 20 Rock 'N' Roll Hits Including: "Blue Suede Shoes," "I Walk The Line," "Who Do You Love?," "Folsom Prison Blues," "That's All Right," "Sixteen Tons," "Hound Dog," "Down By The Riverside," "Peace In The Valley," "Matchbox," "Great Balls Of Fire," and "See You Later, Alligator!" Rated PG.

THE HILLS ARE ALIVE!

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

April 22 - May 15, 2022 (Press Opening April 23 at 8 pm)

Music by RICHARD RODGERS

Lyrics by OSCAR HAMMERSTEIN II

Book by HOWARD LINDSAY AND RUSSEL CROUSE

Suggested by "The Trapp Family Singers" by MARIA AUGUSTA TRAPP

Choreography by PEGGY HICKEY

Directed by GLENN CASALE

A beautiful new production of The Sound of Music is coming to La Mirada! The spirited, romantic and beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences with its Tony, Grammy and Academy Award-winning Best Score, including "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "Edelweiss," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen" and the unforgettable title song. Children (3+) and adults will re-discover the inspiring story of family, faith, joy and courage in turbulent times - all to songs we know and love. Celebrate Rodgers and Hammerstein's most famous musical for an unforgettable theatrical experience! Children under 3 will not be admitted.

WINNER OF THE 2008 TONY AWARD FOR BEST MUSICAL!

IN THE HEIGHTS

June 3- June 26, 2022 (Press Opening June 4, 2022 at 8 pm)

Music & Lyrics by LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

Book by QUIARA ALEGRÍA HUDES

Conceived by LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

IN THE HEIGHTS is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

In the Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind. With a score by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), this hip musical will win you over with its sweet story and hot tunes! Recommended for ages 13 and up.

ONE NIGHT ONLY!

ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK

October 22, 2021 - 8 pm

In a career spanning almost 50 years, Engelbert has generated sales in excess of 140 million

records, including 64 gold albums and 23 platinum, four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe, and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Las Vegas Walk of Fame. He has performed for the Queen four times and many heads of state. He has recorded everything from the most romantic ballads to movie theme songs, disco, rock, and even gospel. His unique voice has charmed millions of fans around the globe. Engelbert's music has transcended time and his voice still continues to reach out to people now serving to transport and inspire, to embrace and to provoke feelings and emotions...ingredients that are no doubt the essence of his long-lasting success.

TWO PERFORMANCES ONLY!

JAY LENO - LIVE IN CONCERT

February 19, 2022 - 2 pm & 8 pm

See one of the world's leading entertainers, comedian Jay Leno, live in La Mirada! Leno has captivated living rooms across the world for over 20 years with charisma, comedy, and charm as host of late-night television's top-rated, "The Tonight Show" with Jay Leno and now with "Jay Leno's Garage" on CNBC. A television icon, stand- up comedian, best-selling children's book author, lovable TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, Leno has been deemed "the hardest working man in show business." He has been honored by the Television Academy with an Emmy® for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series and was inducted into the Television Academy's Broadcast Hall of Fame.

TWO PERFORMANCES ONLY!

THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS

March 25 - 26, 2022 - 8 pm

The Lovin' Feelin' is Back - The Righteous Brothers Live! Blue-eyed soul pioneers The Righteous Brothers are back! With a string of #1 classics, including the most played song in radio history, "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'," the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield topped the charts in four decades. After Bobby's death in 2003, Bill Medley continued to perform to sold-out crowds around the world, but fans and friends pleaded with him to keep The Righteous Brothers alive. Says Medley ... No one could ever take Bobby's place, but when I caught Bucky Heard's show it all came together - I found the right guy to help me recreate the magic. The concert experience features their biggest hits - "Lovin' Feelin'," "Soul & Inspiration," "Unchained Melody," "Rock and Roll Heaven," Medley's Grammy-winning "Dirty Dancing" theme "The Time of My Life,"and much, much more!

Subscriptions to this extraordinary season are now available by calling the Box Office at 562-944-9801. Subscription prices range from $42.50 - $281.50. Single tickets will go on sale August 20, 2021 and will be available by calling the Box Office at 562-944-9801 or 714-994-6310 or online at www.lamiradatheatre.com.