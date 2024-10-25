La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts Reveals 2024/2025 Lineup of Concerts and Special Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced another selection of iconic shows and curated special events during its 2024/2025 season! From Broadway legends BRIAN STOKES MITCHELL and DAVIS GAINES, to country superstars PAM TILLIS & LORRIE MORGAN, this is going to be a Fall, Winter, and Spring to remember!

Television icons HAL LINDEN and SALLY STRUTHERS will grace our stage as “Adam” and “Eve,” and JOHN TESH will bring his smooth song stylings and acoustic holiday cheer. A diverse range of music will fill the theatre, from the legendary TOWER OF POWER, to the return of La Mirada favorite CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE, as they perform songs from DIRE STRAITS and THE WHO. Thrilling tributes to MICHAEL JACKSON, ELVIS, ELO, and ABBA will have everyone dancing in the aisles! Enjoy all of these amazing experiences by arriving early and enjoying a drink and a snack at our beautiful outside patio café! Celebrate the holidays, get ready to rock, bring the kids to our family-friendly fare, and enjoy all the unique experiences which make La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts Southern California’s best destination for entertainment!

DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS

Saturday, October 26, 2024 – 4 pm

$17 - $64

Ballet Folklórico Mexicano de Carlos Moreno returns to celebrate “The Day of the Dead” tradition in a lively and uplifting show. Witness the energy and passion of this world-renowned dance company as they perform traditional Mexican folk dances and pay tribute to the ancestors. Immerse yourself in the rich culture and history of México, and celebrate the circle of life through the art of dance.

PAM TILLIS & LORRIE MORGAN: “GRITS & GLAMOUR” TOUR

Thursday, December 5, 2024 – 7:30 pm

$35 - $165

Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan have been delighting fans across North America on their highly successful “Grits and Glamour” tour. From the road to the red carpet, these two women are as comfortable in their high heels as they are in their jeans. Veteran recording artists and performers with multiple top 10 hits and more than 18 million records sold between them, they grace the country format with style, flair, and undeniable talent.

BLUE SUEDE CHRISTMAS

Sunday, December 8, 2024 – 3 pm

$17 - $74

This riveting and rockin’ holiday tribute concert features the wonderful Christmas songs recorded by Elvis Presley. Enjoy his hits “Santa Bring My Baby Back,” “Blue Christmas,” and more! Musician and actor Scot Bruce celebrates what made Elvis not only the king of rock & roll…but the king of cool! A show guaranteed to have you ALL SHOOK UP!

JOHN TESH – AN ACOUSTIC CHRISTMAS

Sunday, December 15, 2024 – 3 pm

$28 - $149

With no less than five Christmas albums in his incredible music catalogue, John Tesh’s interpretations resound with a renewed brilliance, destined to enhance the beauty of being together with the ones you love during the holidays. In “An Acoustic Christmas,” John and his quartet perform timeless Christmas and holiday favorites, along with renowned originals. He shares personal stories and photos of his life and career which led him from local radio to hosting “Entertainment Tonight,” to becoming an award-winning musician with one of the top PBS specials of all time. Celebrate the holiday season with this extraordinary performer!

TOWER OF POWER:

“HOLIDAYS & HITS” TOUR

Friday, December 20, 2024 – 8 pm

$25 - $136

Legendary soul, funk, and R&B powerhouse, “Tower of Power,” is set to light up the holiday season with their iconic and timeless sound. Celebrating over five decades of musical excellence. They are pleased to announce the 2024 edition of their “Holidays and Hits” tour, along with their new full length holiday album, “It’s Christmas.” This tour promises to be a joyful journey through their storied past, blending beloved holiday tunes with the band’s classic hits and fan favorites which have defined their legacy. Alongside iconic tracks like "What Is Hip?" and "You're Still a Young Man," fans can expect fresh renditions of timeless holiday songs, delivered with the band’s unmistakable brass-driven sound and signature high-energy performances.

NAVIDAD EN MEXICO

Saturday, December 21, 2024 – 3 pm

$17 - $64

Ballet Folklórico Mexicano de Carlos Moreno returns with the holiday spectacular that has become a family favorite! This vibrant and unique production celebrates Mexico’s festive Christmas traditions and folklore through music, song, and dance. With a live mariachi band, gorgeous costumes, and stunning choreography, this show invites you to experience Navidad en Mexico!



“GREASE” SING-ALONG

Friday, January 10, 2025 – 8 pm

$18 - $25

You were born to hand-jive, baby! Grab your Pink Lady & T-Bird jackets and join us for this upbeat and interactive experience singing (and dancing) along to the lyrics on the screen. A free “fun pack” of props is included with your ticket purchase and our sing-along host will lead you in how to use it. Dressing up is strongly encouraged and you might even win the pre-show costume contest! Remember… Grease is the word!

“MOANA” SING-ALONG

Saturday, January 11, 2025 – 1 pm

$18 - $25

The epic journey continues for Moana fans with Walt Disney Animation Studios’ sing-along version of the hit comedy adventure. With all the lyrics on-screen, experience the joy of singing along to the songs you already love in the company of many other enthusiastic fans. Free prop bags are included to add to the fun… and be sure to dress up for the costume contest!

ARRIVAL FROM SWEDEN: The Music of ABBA

Friday, February 21, 2025 – 8 pm

$35 - $99

Experience the magic of ABBA’s timeless hits like never before with Arrival from Sweden - the world’s greatest ABBA tribute band! Relive the golden era of pop with iconic hits like “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia,” and “Waterloo.” This spectacular show captures the essence of ABBA’s timeless music, complete with authentic costumes and dynamic performances. Don’t miss this unforgettable night of nostalgia and pure joy, celebrating the legendary Swedish supergroup!

EVIL WOMAN: THE AMERICAN ELO

Saturday, February 22, 2025 – 8 pm

$20 - $59

“Evil Woman” is widely recognized as the world’s premier tribute to ELO due to their brilliant arrangements, flawless musicianship and superlative vocals. ELO expanded the concept of great melodies, epic song structures, and grand orchestrations, where cellos coexisted with guitars, and where classically tinged progressive rock intersected with hook-filled, radio-friendly pop songs, including “Evil Woman,” “Mr. Blue Sky,” “Telephone Line,” “Livin’ Thing,” “Don’t Bring Me Down,” and “Xanadu.”

EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND

Sunday, February 23, 2025 – 3 pm

$25 - $65

Tony Award-winner John Rubinstein (Pippin, Children of a Lesser God) stars as President Dwight D. Eisenhower in this new American play by Richard Hellesen and directed by Peter Ellenstein. Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground is adapted from a vast array of General Eisenhower's memoirs, speeches, and letters to provide a candid and fascinating fictional eavesdropping on President Eisenhower at his Gettysburg, Pennsylvania farm.

A TOAST TO STEVE & EYDIE

Starring David Lawrence and Debbie Gravitte

Sunday, March 2, 2025 – 3 pm

$30 - $95

Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé personified the astonishing staying power of the Great American Songbook with their humor and style. Join their son, Emmy-nominated composer David Lawrence, along with Tony Award-winner Debbie Gravitte, as they celebrate the duo’s treasured style, swinging along to America’s standards with a live orchestra playing hits including “Our Love is Here to Stay,” “Blame it on the Bossa Nova,” and many more!

“INVINCIBLE” - A GLORIOUS TRIBUTE

TO MICHAEL JACKSON

Saturday, March 8, 2025 – 8 pm

$30 - $99

Invincible authentically captures the spirit and essence of experiencing an iconic Michael Jackson performance, featuring music from the early Jackson 5 days to the heights of his career as a solo performer. This multimedia spectacle features choreography by longtime Michael Jackson collaborator Lavelle Smith, Jr. and a cast of over a dozen musicians and dancers. Created, produced, and directed by Bessie Award winner Darrin Ross of RossLive Entertainment.



The Michael Jackson Estate is neither affiliated, nor associated or connected with INVINCIBLE, A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson, nor has it endorsed or sponsored INVINCIBLE, A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson.

DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTS

Sunday, March 9, 2025 – 3 pm

$20 - $69

Calling all brave heroes! From the creators of the international smash hit, Dinosaur World Live!, enter into a magical world of myths and legends in this fantastical show for the whole family. Discover the colossal “Stone Troll,” the mysterious “Indrik,” and Japanese “Baku; The Tooth Fairy” (not as sweet as you'd think!), an adorable “Unicorn,” and majestic “Griffin.” Take your place among legendary heroes, just don't wake the “Dragon!” Don’t miss this spell-binding adventure, live on stage!

DAVIS GAINES - “MUSIC OF THE NIGHT”

Saturday, March 15, 2025 – 8 pm

$15 - $60

Experience the Music of the Night with Davis Gaines, Broadway and L.A.’s “Phantom of the Opera.” The charismatic and powerful performer will captivate you with an evening of timeless Broadway showstoppers. Don’t miss this incredible chance to see a Broadway legend, along with a special guest, in an all-new concert full of Broadway hits!

THE JOURNALS OF ADAM & EVE

Starring Hal Linden and Sally Struthers

Sunday, March 16, 2025 – 2 pm

$19 - $85

The Journals of Adam & Eve, a new comedy by Ed. Weinberger (creator of

"The Mary Tyler Moore Show”) is a delightful look at the world’s first love story. Follow along from Eden to Exile, their first date to their twilight years, from bachelor and bachelorette to becoming the world’s first parents. Experience this legendary couple up close when TV legends Hal Linden ("Barney Miller") and Sally Struthers (“All in the Family,” “Gilmore Girls”) return to La Mirada Theatre in this laugh-out-loud comedy!

I’M NOT A COMEDIAN…I’M LENNY BRUCE

Written & Performed by Ronnie Marmo

Directed by Joe Mantegna

Friday, March 21, 2025 – 8 pm

$17 - $55

An Off-Broadway hit and an LA Times “Critics Choice,” this look at the life and battles of the most groundbreaking and impactful comedian of all time, Lenny Bruce. It not only draws from his many court battles championing the freedom of speech, but also includes many of Bruce's original comedic bits and insights from his own writings, masterfully woven together by the show's creator and star, Ronnie Marmo, and expertly directed by Tony Award winning stage actor, film, and television star, Joe Mantegna.

TheaterWorks USA’s Production of EL OTRO OZ

Thursday, March 20 & Friday, March 21, 2025 – 10 am

$15 - $23

This bilingual musical and New York Times “Critic’s Pick” returns in a reimagined production! Click your heels together “tres veces,” and take a transformative journey with this salsa, merengue, and Mexican folk-infused musical, inspired by The Wizard of Oz.

50 YEARS OF ROCK & ROLL: PART 4

Saturday, March 22, 2025 – 2 pm & 8 pm

$29 - $99

Back by popular demand for Part 4! With a cast of stars from Broadway's greatest rock musicals and incredible singers, Neil Berg shares the often-unknown stories from the fifty-year history of the music that changed the world forever! From the pioneers of rock & roll, through the glory years of the '50s, '60s, and '70s, and into the early '80s, Neil Berg's “50 Years of Rock & Roll” pays tribute to the music of Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, The Beatles, Beach Boys, Aretha Franklin, The Who, Janis Joplin, Simon & Garfunkel, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Bruce Springsteen, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, and many more!

Omnium Circus presents I’M POSSIBLE

Sunday, March 23, 2025 – 3 pm

$20 - $69

A jaw dropping, awe inspiring, joyful entertainment experience for the entire family! Omnium Circus is a world renowned, comprehensively inclusive, and accessible circus company, bringing excitement, thrills, and joy to people of all ages as only a circus can! Step into a world of all things possible, where we discover the power, the passion, and the perseverance of the human spirit within each one of us!

DISCO INFERNO: A ’70S CELEBRATION

Saturday, March 29, 2025 – 8 pm

$25 - $105

Travel back to the days when Saturday Night Fever was a box-office smash and Donna Summer was the queen of the airwaves. Celebrate those disco days and boogie nights with a cast of New York’s top performers a-movin’ and a-groovin’ to super-hits by ABBA, the Bee Gees, Gloria Gaynor, and more! The stage will be ablaze with a live disco band and a trio of Broadway vocalists reminding you that “You Should be Dancing!”

STEVE TYRELL

Friday, April 4, 2025 – 8 pm

$39 - $79

Grammy award-winning producer and vocalist Steve Tyrell is the definition of a renaissance man. In his nearly five decades in the music business, he has achieved success as a singer, songwriter, producer, music supervisor, and most recently, radio host. Join us for an unforgettable evening as the legendary artist brings his soulful voice and timeless charm to the stage. Enjoy classic hits and smooth jazz standards performed by one of the finest voices in music today.

MATT CASTILLO

Saturday, April 5, 2025 – 8 pm

$15 - $49

Hot new country singer/songwriter Matt Castillo has quickly become one of the Lone Star state’s most promising new artists. With two #1 singles on the Texas radio charts, his newest release “Go Get Her” was hailed by Billboard as a “must-hear new country song.” The dynamic performer, who’s built a loyal fan base on his home turf, is now on tour across the country sharing his style of traditional country music moving into the future.

RIGHT IN THE EYE

Sunday, April 6, 2025 – 1:30 pm

$15 - $23

The first wizard of special effects is the star of this fun, interactive, and family-friendly multimedia show! Thrill to 12 wild and imaginative short silent movies by Georges Méliès, a pioneer of early cinema, while three virtuoso musicians bring these classic cinematic gems to new life, playing 50 rare and unique instruments. With a pre-show interactive experience for kids and a post-show Q&A, this one-of-a-kind-production is not to be missed!

COLIN AND BRAD: ASKING FOR TROUBLE

Friday, April 11, 2025 – 8 pm

$35 - $95

Get ready for an evening of side-splitting laughter as Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, the dynamic duo from TV’s “Whose Line is it Anyway?,” take the stage in a one-night-only uproarious live show. With lightning-fast wit, Mochrie and Sherwood transform the audience’s suggestions into an unpredictable evening of comedy gold. “Asking for Trouble” is a wild rollercoaster ride of hilarity, where two improv legends prove they are still the best in the business.

BRIAN STOKES MITCHELL

Saturday, April 12, 2025 – 8 pm

$40 - $135

Dubbed the “last leading man” by The New York Times, two-time Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell has enjoyed a career that spans Broadway, television, film, and concert appearances with the country’s finest orchestras. He received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for his star turn in Kiss Me, Kateand gave Tony nominated performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson’s King Hedley II, and Ragtime.

THE POLICE EXPERIENCE

Saturday, April 19, 2025 – 8 pm

$25 - $67

The Police Experience is the most authentic Police tribute band in the world, performing nationally and internationally to deliver the ultra-high-energy show The Police were known for in the ’80s. This highly acclaimed tribute to The Police has even won the praise of original drummer Stewart Copeland who said of the band, “…every nuance, all the drum parts, and the singer has Sting down to a tee!”

CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE presents DIRE STRAITS: BROTHERS IN ARMS

Friday, May 30, 2025 – 8 pm

$21 - $85

Classic Albums Live is back with their incredible musicians to perform Dire Straits’ groundbreaking 1985 album, Brothers in Arms, note for note, cut for cut. The chart topping album has sold over 30 million copies worldwide and includes such iconic hits as “Money for Nothing,” “Walk of Life,” “So Far Away,” and more. Hear the album played live, and then stick around for a second set with more Dire Straits hits!

CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE presents THE WHO: WHO’S NEXT

Saturday, May 31, 2025 – 8 pm

$21 - $85

A La Mirada Theatre favorite, Classic Albums Live returns with its roster of

A-list musicians to perform The Who’s Who’s Next exactly as you remember hearing it, note for note, cut for cut. The Who are considered one of the most influential rock bands of the 20th century. Who’s Next is their fifth studio album, released in 1971, and contains legendary tracks “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” “Baba O’Riley,” and “Behind Blue Eyes.”

Comments