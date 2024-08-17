La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts Breaks Box Office Records for Third Straight Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Tony-nominated LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS has announced that, for the third straight year in a row, its recently concluded “Broadway Series” season -- as well as its presentation of one-night specialty acts -- broke all-time box office records for attendance, single tickets, and overall revenue.

For La Mirada Theatre's “Broadway Series” of musicals, revenues increased a whopping 14% over the previous season thanks to a string of audience favorites: On Your Feet: The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, the West Coast premiere of Mystic Pizza, Jersey Boys, and Disney's The Little Mermaid. All of these shows were co-produced by La Mirada Theatre and McCoy Rigby Entertainment.

Subscriptions for next season's Broadway Series are already 13% ahead of last season, on their way to yet another new record.

In addition, the venue's popular one-night presentations (headliners, bands, comedians, holiday shows, etc.) broke all-time records, as well, beating the previous attendance record by almost 20% and the sales record by 28%. La Mirada Theatre is fast becoming the go-to venue for concerts as well as theatrical events. The new line-up of exciting one-night shows will be announced in September.

BT McNicholl, La Mirada Theatre's Producing Artistic Director, is thrilled. “Just when we thought it couldn't get any better,” he says, “our amazing patrons came out to remind us that there's no lack of enthusiasm for live performances. We're grateful to them, and the City of La Mirada, for their continued support of the arts.”

La Mirada Theatre is unique among U.S. regional houses: its self-produced shows are sponsored solely by a municipality, The City of La Mirada, which also owns and manages the theatre itself.

“These remarkable results speak to the professionalism of our exceptional theatre staff and tremendous partners at McCoy Rigby Entertainment who work hard to bring high quality entertainment to our wonderful audiences,” commented La Mirada City Manager, Jeff Boynton.

To spearhead the marketing and ticket-pricing for the “Broadway Series,” the City engaged a New York-based firm, Table 7 Strategy. “They deserve a standing ovation,” says McNicholl, “for their creative and inventive promotional efforts that differentiated our productions and energized our audiences, delivering unprecedented revenue numbers for the season. Their Broadway savvy made all the difference!”

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT's 2024-2025 season of shows are sure to be another record-breaker as it begins on September 21 with the Southern California regional theatre premiere of the much-beloved musical WAITRESS, followed by a November 9 opening of Tony award-winner Jason Alexander starring as “Tevye” in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF directed by Lonny Price, then what could possibly go wrong as we present the hilarious THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, and omigod you guys, April brings LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL. Finally, “the cold never bothered them anyway” as they close the season with Disney's FROZEN!

ABOUT THE PRICING

Subscriptions and single tickets to this extraordinary season are now available by calling the Box Office at 562-944-9801 or 714-994-6310 or online at www.lamiradatheatre.com.

Subscription prices range from $71.25 to $318.75 (La Mirada Resident Discount prices are $57.00 to $255.00.); single tickets for WAITRESS and THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG are now on sale; FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, LEGALLY BLONDE, and FROZEN single tickets will go on sale Friday, September 13.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.

About La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

The Tony-nominated LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS has been hailed by the Los Angeles Times as "one of the best Broadway-style houses in Southern California." This beautiful state-of-the-art theatre has been presenting quality productions since 1977. The theatre has produced several national tours and is the recipient of numerous accolades, including Tony, Emmy, and Ovation Award nominations and the L.A. Stage Alliance OVATION AWARD for “Best Season of the Year.” The theatre is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, California, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue. Parking is theatre-adjacent and free. For further information call (562) 944-9801 or visit www.LaMiradaTheatre.com.

Celebrating its 31st season at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT (MRE), is one of the world's premier theatrical production companies and continues to be grateful to share a wildly successful collaboration with the City of La Mirada. Headed by Executive Producers Tom McCoy and Cathy Rigby, MRE has produced over one hundred musicals, plays, and concerts featuring some of the biggest stars in the industry today and garnering many Emmy Awards, Tony nominations, and LA Ovation Awards.

In addition, MRE has launched several Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Broadway, international, and national touring productions including: ASIA- Dreamgirls (Japan), Miss Saigon (China), Peter Pan (China), SAUDI ARABIA - Peter Pan (this was the first Broadway Musical to ever play in Saudi Arabia), USA- Seussical the Musical, and Annie Get Your Gun, starring Cathy Rigby; Jesus Christ Superstar starring Carl Anderson and Sebastian Bach, Camelot starring Michael York and Lou Diamond Phillips, Happy Days written by Gary Marshall and Paul Williams, BROADWAY - ‪Frank Wildhorn's Jekyll and Hyde starring Grammy Award nominee Deborah Cox and “American Idol” and Tony Award nominee ‪Constantine Maroulis, and The Little Mermaid, the Musical. Peter Pan, starring Cathy Rigby, has made four stops on Broadway and received four Tony Award nominations including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Actress in a Musical. The A&E TV network premiere of “Peter Pan”received one Emmy Award and four Emmy Award nominations. La Mirada Theatre productions of A Night with Janis Joplin starring Mary Bridget Davies and Peter Pan starring Cathy Rigby are now streaming on Broadway HD.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL