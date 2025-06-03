LOVE'S END Playwright Pascal Rambert to Attend West Coast Premiere at Odyssey Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrated French playwright Pascal Rambert will arrive from France to attend the West Coast premiere of his play Clôture de l’amour (Love’s End). Performances, in an English translation by Jim Fletcher and Kate Moran, continue at the Odyssey Theatre on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through June 15, with one newly added performance on Wednesday, June 11 at 8 p.m. Rambert will lead a talkback with the audience following the performance on Friday, June 13.

French director Maurice Attias was in residence at the Odyssey to direct award-winning Australian actor Beejan Land, a member of France’s Theatre du Soleil who appeared on Broadway in The Kite Runner, and Ann Sonneville, recently seen in Last Summer at Bluefish Cove at The Fountain Theatre, in Rambert’s riveting and bitingly funny look at the dissolution of a marriage — a violent, cutting, darkly comic and deeply insightful examination of love, life and letting go.

Los Angeles magazine hails Love’s End as “hauntingly beautiful… by turns brutal, poetic, hilarious, and heartbreaking,” while LA Theatrix finds it to be “the ultimate he said/she said… cover[s] philosophy, art, literature, love, sex and also theater.” Stage Raw named the production to its “Top 10” list, Glamgical calls it “a challenge and a gift… experimental and raw,” and Larchmont Buzz writes, “Buckle up… both [performers] are extraordinary.”

The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West Los Angeles, 90025. Tickets range from $25 to $43, with Pay What You Want Performances on Friday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 11. Friday, June 6 is also “Wine Night”: enjoy complimentary wine and snacks after the show.

