LOVE IS IN THE AIR With A Command Performance Of THE TEN TENORS At The McCallum

The most popular act in the history of the McCallum Theatre, The TEN Tenors, will return to Palm Desert for six shows, from Wednesday, Feb. 19, through Sunday, Feb. 23.The TEN Tenors are one of Australia's greatest entertainment success stories, with more than 90 million people worldwide witnessing their unmistakable charm, camaraderie and vocal power. Following 20 years of sell-out performances across the globe, including more than 2,500 headline concerts, The TEN Tenors have cemented their place as Australia's premier classical-crossover group.

As The TEN Tenors received worldwide acclaim, the Coachella Valley fell in love with the group; more than 30 shows over the past few years at the McCallum Theatre have sold out. According to the group's producer, D-J Wendt, the affection is mutual.

"The McCallum Theatre is our favorite theatre in the United States to perform at, and we cannot wait to bring you the Love Is in the Air show," Wendt says. "I honestly think this is the most fun show I have produced to date."

Celebrated for their colorful repertoire, breathtaking arrangements and powerful live performances, The TEN Tenors respectfully tip their hats not only to the great classical composers, but to contemporary music's most popular artists. From Queen to Bowie, and from Lennon to Winehouse, The TEN Tenors are guaranteed to surprise and delight in equal measure.

Amidst their own explosive live concert experiences and remarkable achievements-including six platinum and gold records and more than 3.5 million concert tickets sold-The TEN Tenors have performed alongside countless music legends, including Andrea Bocelli, André Rieu, John Travolta, Nicole Kidman, Geoffrey Rush, Keith Urban, Rod Stewart, Alanis Morissette, Sarah Brightman, Willie Nelson, Katherine Jenkins and Christina Aguilera.

They're no strangers to television, either, with appearances on some of the world's biggest broadcast events, including performing exclusively for chat-show queen Oprah Winfrey onOprah's Ultimate Australian Adventure, the Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon for an audience of 32 million viewers, and Poland 2012 UEFA Cup in Warsaw.

The supergroup came together in 1995 and have now released 16 studio albums to date. The group's newest album, Love is in the Air, debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Classical Crossover album chart. It also came in at Top 30 on the ARIA album chart with a Top 10 result on the Australian album chart.

The concept of the album came from an idea based around songs that people might choose as their wedding first-dance song (as two members from the group were planning their respective upcoming weddings).

The shows will consist of songs from the new album as well as some new classical love arias, some blockbuster rock anthems and traditional medleys. They will also be including at least one brand-new medley-and one old favorite that has been requested to be brought back many, many times.

Tickets for these performances are priced at $100, $80 and $50. Tickets are available at the Theatre's website at www.mccallumtheatre.com or by calling the McCallum Theatre Box Office at (760) 340-2787.





