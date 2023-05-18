LOVE, DOLLY Opens Next Month at Sierra Madre Playhouse

Love, Dolly is a musical entertainment celebrating the life and career of Dolly Parton, starring Kim Eberhardt, David Kirk Grant and Chris Booke. Presented by Sierra Madre Playhouse.

WHERE: Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024. This is just east of Pasadena. Ample free parking is available in lots behind the Playhouse and across the street, as well as street parking.

WHEN: June 9- June 18, 2023. Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

ADMISSION: $45. Seniors (65+) $40. Youth (21 and under) $25.

DISCOUNTS: Teen tickets (age 13-19) are available at $5.00 through the TeenTix Pass program. Go to our website to learn more. Group discounts are available for groups of ten or more. Go to our website to learn more.

RESERVATIONS: (626) 355-4318.

ONLINE TICKETING: http://sierramadreplayhouse.org

CONSUMER ADVISORY: Suitable for all ages.

Covid-19 information: The wearing of masks is recommended.

For the first time ever, Sierra Madre Playhouse presents Love, Dolly, the #1 Dolly Parton tribute act on the West Coast, on its stage!

Kim Eberhardt talks and sings like country legend Dolly Parton, and performs her beloved hits like "9 to 5," "Jolene," "Islands in the Stream," and "I Will Always Love You" with her live band of musicians. This is a country party you've just got to see!

Audiences call Love, Dolly "Perfection!" "An awesome show with heartfelt stories and toe-tapping songs!" "A wonderful, uplifting evening!" "A definite must-see!" "It's the BEST!"

Kim Eberhardt's love of Dolly Parton began young, early in her performing life, and was only enriched when she was cast as the Dolly Parton role in the stage musical 9 to 5. Kim's award-winning show business career as a multi-talented singer, actress, dancer, and choreographer has taken her all over the world.

Also starring in Love, Dolly are professional musicians David Kirk Grant on Guitar/Vocals and Chris Booke on Bass. David has over 30 years of experience performing in live bands and in musical theater all over the world. Chris has performed with some of the most renowned musicians in the best jazz clubs, regional theaters, and cruise ships.

Kim says "This show is my love letter to Dolly. It's an honor to perform some of the best-known and most beloved Dolly songs while sharing wonderful and inspiring stories about Dolly's life and career. She is a national treasure!"

The Sierra Madre Playhouse, a non-profit organization, is a performing arts center. It has widened its range from plays and musicals to also include presentations of classical and popular music, films, storytelling, solo shows and dance.