LOST CELLPHONE WEEKEND to Open at Write Act Repertory

The show opens Saturday April 5 and runs through Sunday April 27, 2025.

By: Mar. 29, 2025
Producers John Lant and Tamra Pica of Write Act Repertory will present the West Coast Premiere of a musical cautionary tale about our screen-centered modern life. Lost Cellphone Weekend is inspired by the 1945 Billy Wilder film "The Lost Weekend" with Ray Milland, a love letter to Film Noir. This noir parody on artists’ that try to single handedly solve social problems through their writings is fitting in any time period.

Don Birnam has a problem.  But it's not the usual stuff, like booze or drugs.  He has a social media problem, a problem with his cellphone.  Like many of us do.  This weekend, he will be tested as never before! Begging the question, "Can you survive a weekend offline?"

Cast includes Lance Bagley, Birdie, Scott Di Lorenzo, Lauren Faulkner, Trevor Murphy, Courtney South and Jess Spruiell. 

The show opens Saturday April 5 and runs through Sunday April 27, 2025. Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30pm, and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. (No shows Easter Sunday April 20)



