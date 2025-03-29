LOST CELLPHONE WEEKEND to Open at Write Act Repertory

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Producers John Lant and Tamra Pica of Write Act Repertory will present the West Coast Premiere of a musical cautionary tale about our screen-centered modern life. Lost Cellphone Weekend is inspired by the 1945 Billy Wilder film "The Lost Weekend" with Ray Milland, a love letter to Film Noir. This noir parody on artists’ that try to single handedly solve social problems through their writings is fitting in any time period.

Don Birnam has a problem. But it's not the usual stuff, like booze or drugs. He has a social media problem, a problem with his cellphone. Like many of us do. This weekend, he will be tested as never before! Begging the question, "Can you survive a weekend offline?"

Cast includes Lance Bagley, Birdie, Scott Di Lorenzo, Lauren Faulkner, Trevor Murphy, Courtney South and Jess Spruiell.

The show opens Saturday April 5 and runs through Sunday April 27, 2025. Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30pm, and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. (No shows Easter Sunday April 20)

Comments