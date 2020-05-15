LIVIN' ON A PRAIRIE Litttle House Cast Reunion Benefits The Actors Fund

"Livin' On a Prairie" promises an exciting fundraising finale and cast member reunion of "Little House on the Prairie" to benefit The Actors Fund



Moderated by Pamela Bob. Cast members that will be joining her from "Little House on the Prairie" include Alison Arngrim (Nellie Oleson), Charlotte Stewart (Miss Beadle), Karen Grassle (Caroline Ingalls "Ma"), Dean Butler (Almonzo Wilder), Hersha Parady (Alice Garvey), Radames Pera (John), Pamela Roylance (Sarah Carter), Dave Friedman (Jason Carter) and Wendi Lou Lee (Baby Grace).



Pamela Bob ("A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" and "Hand to God") is premiering her award-winning series"Livin' On a Prairie" on May 24th, 2020. This is a project she created, wrote, starred in, and co-produced with Cut&Dry films. At the end of each episode an interactive discussion will be included with some beloved members from the cast of the classic series "Little House on the Prairie", culminating in a cast reunion after the final episode.



This is also part of a fundraising benefit, in aid of the Actors Fund.



The short comedy, "Livin on a Prairie" has six episodes that will premiere on www.LivinOnaPrairieTV.com and Facebook Watch. In the first episode the audience is introduced to Pamela, a woman in her late 30s. Socially awkward and misunderstood, the world seems to be passing her by. Her only escape where she finds solace, love, and comfort, is the same thing that prevents her from connecting to the outside world: "Little House on the Prairie." She is a huge fan of what some may consider the uncoolest show of the 1970s and early 1980s, but she finds everything she has ever hoped for in its simple messages of community, family, and unconditional love. For Pamela,"Little House on the Prairie" has become her drug of choice. But is she getting more out of the show than she is out of real life?



Pamela Bob has won Best Actress for her role in "Livin on a Prairie" at the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival. The show was an official selection for the Tribeca TV Festival and has reaped in a series of awards. These include the Winner of the Best TV/ WEB series for the IndieFEST, Hollyweb, LAIFFA, Best Shorts, and the Paris Lift-Off Global Networks Festival.



Bob explained that "Livin on a Prairie" is not about "Little House on the Prairie" itself, and it is directed at audiences who may have never even watched the show. The core of the short comedy, something that everyone can relate to, is about people who live their lives through fiction. Its aim is to show that to feel connected again, people need to accept what needs to be healed and make THE JOURNEY from the unhappiness of the great disconnect to become whole again.



But, for "Little House on the Prairie" fans in over 100 countries around the world who watched and loved all 9 seasons of the most successful and longest-running show on

television, "Livin on a Prairie" is like a big an inside joke with the surprising addition of fan favorite cameos and hilarious references. (Even former Little House on the Prairie cast member, Jason Bateman, can't escape from being mentioned).



"Little House on the Prairie" continues to be aired multiple times a day on countless channels around the world. Here in the United States, millions tune in to watch on Cozi TV where "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, and former Little House cast member, Kyle Richards, regularly hosts Little House on the Prairie Marathons. Its global widespread audience prove that the show has higher consumer awareness today than when it was originally aired.



Charlotte Stewart and Alison Arngrim are two members from the original cast of "Little House on the Prairie" who also have roles in "Livin' On a Prairie".



Alison Arngrim plays the role of Pamela's life coach, a role viewers will be surprised to find in sharp contrast to her Little House persona of "Nasty Nellie". She recently stated: "It is amazing how many fans around the world "Little House on the Prairie" still has.



They continue to reach out to us, and they are going nuts with excitement about the Premiere of "Livin' on a Prairie" and can't wait to watch the individual release of each of the six episodes. We are looking forward to the discussions planned and are very excited about the reunion that will also raise funds for The Actors Fund." Pamela Bob recently said: "These are crazy times, and people are craving great entertainment thatalso comforts them. If there was ever a time to launch the series and have a "Little House on the Prairie" reunion, this would be it!"



Every episode of "Livin' On a Prairie" will have a post-show discussion with Little House on the Prairie cast members, and encourage fans to submit questions for them on the website, www.LivinOnaPrairieTV.com for a chance to win prizes and even be aired on the broadcast. The finale will have a post-show Little House on the Prairie cast reunion which will also act as a fundraiser with all proceeds going to support the Actors Fund,a national human services organization that provides emergency financial assistance in helping the most vulnerable in the performing arts and those in financial crisis with assistance for basic living expenses such as essential medications, to help prevent evictions, and to pay for food or utilities.



All the discussions will be moderated by Pamela Bob. Cast members that will be joining her from "Little House on the Prairie" include Alison Arngrim (Nellie Oleson), Charlotte Stewart (Miss Beadle), Karen Grassle (Caroline Ingalls "Ma"), Dean Butler (Almonzo Wilder), Hersha Parady (Alice Garvey), Radames Pera (John), Pamela Roylance (Sarah Carter),Dave Friedman (Jason Carter)and Wendi Lou Lee (Baby Grace).



To watch the release of each new episode live, including the trailers viewers can visit: www.LivinOnaPrairieTV.com. Information and news can also be found on the website and on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @PrairieTV.







Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You