Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD Will Be Performed in Spanish at Theatre West This Month

The show will be performed on Saturdays, November 19, December 17, 2022 and January 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Nov. 10, 2022  

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD Will Be Performed in Spanish at Theatre West This Month

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (Catercita Roja) is Storybook Theatre's award-winning musical retelling of the famous fairy tale. There is a Granny at the Pianny, a funny wolf, and an adorable Little Riding Hood. There are opportunities for audience participation as Little Red Riding Hood goes through the woods to Granny's house. Fun for the whole family.

The show will be performed in Spanish on Saturdays, November 19, December 17, 2022 and January 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Book, music and lyrics by Lloyd J. Schwartz. Directed and produced by Mario Rocha and Lloyd J. Schwartz. Spanish translation by Liane Schirmer. A Storybook Theatre musical. Storybook Theatre is a program of Theatre West. Set design: Ashley Taylor. Costume design: Mylette Nora.

The actors include Natalia Gonzalez, Zahaira Curiel, Samantha Barrios, Ariella Fiore, Melodee Fernandez, Graciela Valderama, Oscar Nava, Mario Rocha, Ben Hernandez, Gabriel Gonzalez.

Little Red Riding Hood (Catercita Roja). A musical for children and their families. At Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068. This is close to Universal City and North Hollywood. There is parking in a privately-operated lot across the street (fee charged). All seats $15. Reservations: (323) 851-7977. Online ticketing: www.theatrewest.org

Special accommodations for birthday parties and school field trips can be made at (323) 851-4839.

Established in 1962, Theatre West is the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patton, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri and A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber. Our season continues with Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground;; Winter Wishes: A Holiday Cabaret Theatre and 18 Minutes of Fame in December; and Moose on the Loose by Dina Morrone in April 2023. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, and Lloyd E. Rigler- Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation.

Covid-19 safety protocols in effect on performance dates will be observed. As of this writing, that means that audience members must wear masks.




CAP UCLA Presents The West Coast Premiere Of Seth Parker Woods DIFFICULT GRACE Photo
CAP UCLA Presents The West Coast Premiere Of Seth Parker Woods' DIFFICULT GRACE
​​​​​​​UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents the West Coast premiere of Seth Parker Woods' Difficult Grace on Sunday, December 4 at 7 p.m. in The Glorya Kaufman Dance Theater. 
Laguna Playhouse to Present THE SKIVVIES: SLEIGH MY NAME, THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ & Photo
Laguna Playhouse to Present THE SKIVVIES: SLEIGH MY NAME, THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ & More This Holiday Season
Laguna Playhouse will present four magical ways for you to celebrate the holiday season with four extraordinary holiday experiences; THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ: A HOLIDAY PANTO, THE SKIVVIES: SLEIGH MY NAME, and more.
Feature: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast & Supporters Descend on Palm Springs Photo
Feature: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast & Supporters Descend on Palm Springs
There are parties and there are parties.  When the party is celebrating a stellar cast of performers for a great cause and they are put together with the Board Members and supporters of The BARBARA SINATRA CHILDREN’S CENTER, you have a special formula of merriment. See photos here!
 The Elite Theatre Companys THE COVER OF LIFE is Now Playing Photo
 The Elite Theatre Company's THE COVER OF LIFE is Now Playing
 The Elite Theatre Company’s current production of The Cover of LIFE – a play by R.T. Robinson directed by Patrick T. Rogers – runs for two more weekends.

More Hot Stories For You


CAP UCLA Presents The West Coast Premiere Of Seth Parker Woods' DIFFICULT GRACECAP UCLA Presents The West Coast Premiere Of Seth Parker Woods' DIFFICULT GRACE
November 9, 2022

​​​​​​​UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents the West Coast premiere of Seth Parker Woods' Difficult Grace on Sunday, December 4 at 7 p.m. in The Glorya Kaufman Dance Theater. 
Laguna Playhouse to Present THE SKIVVIES: SLEIGH MY NAME, THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ & More This Holiday SeasonLaguna Playhouse to Present THE SKIVVIES: SLEIGH MY NAME, THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ & More This Holiday Season
November 9, 2022

Laguna Playhouse will present four magical ways for you to celebrate the holiday season with four extraordinary holiday experiences; THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ: A HOLIDAY PANTO, THE SKIVVIES: SLEIGH MY NAME, and more.
 The Elite Theatre Company's THE COVER OF LIFE is Now Playing The Elite Theatre Company's THE COVER OF LIFE is Now Playing
November 9, 2022

 The Elite Theatre Company’s current production of The Cover of LIFE – a play by R.T. Robinson directed by Patrick T. Rogers – runs for two more weekends.
LA Arboretum's LIGHTSCAPE Set To Debut Stunning New Immersive InstallationsLA Arboretum's LIGHTSCAPE Set To Debut Stunning New Immersive Installations
November 8, 2022

The internationally acclaimed Lightscape is back by popular demand and marks its return to Los Angeles with the U.S. premiere of three installations: Will-o'-the-wisp, Whole Hole and the biggest and best Laser Garden. The Lightscape experience includes 15 other new displays as well as the fan favorite Winter Cathedral. 
Photos: Inside Opening Night Of The West Coast Premiere Of Cyndy A. Marion's BROKEN STORYPhotos: Inside Opening Night Of The West Coast Premiere Of Cyndy A. Marion's BROKEN STORY
November 8, 2022

The West Coast Premiere of Broken Story by Cyndy A. Marion, directed by Tamara Rappart, opened on Saturday, November 5th at The Sherry Theater. The production, presented by New York City’s White Horse Theater Company in association with 134 West, will run through November 27. See photos from opening night here!