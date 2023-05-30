LES MILLENNIABLES To Play Los Angeles Engagement Before Edinburgh Fringe Debut

There's a new parody musical in town dissecting the beleaguered millennial existence: LES MILLÉNNIABLES. A recipient of the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Scholarship, LES MILLÉNNIABLES is an hour-long satirical retelling of "LES MISERABLES" inspired by both the novel and the award-winning hit musical.

Created and written by two established (but sad) Hollywood female comedy writers of color, Kelly Lynne D'Angelo (Starry) and Ayla Glass (When Calls The Heart), this pop music-filled display offers a comedic look at the plight of the generation deemed "millennials." Featuring the best Now That's What I Call... hits from their generation's bygone glory days, in this adaptation Jean Valjean must navigate a world where all efforts for success are thwarted by circumstance and student loan debt while being relentlessly pursued by the ruthless debt collector and Boomer, Javert.

Directed by the esteemed Laurine Price (Shipwrecked, A Little Night Music), this production features an insanely talented and comical ensemble that includes exciting newcomers to seasoned Off-Broadway performers. Starring Natalie Sullivan (Wicked Frozen, Star Wars: The Farce Awakens) as Jean Valjean, Tony Gonzalez (Diary of Atticus) as Javert, Ayla Glass (Reservation Dogs) as Fantine/Enjolras, Kelly Lynne D'Angelo (Rutherford Falls) as Éponine, Rama Vallury (Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber) as Marius, Linnea Jefferson (Macbeth) as Cosette, Chandra East as Gavroche, Amanda Walter (Shrek the Musical) as Madame Thénardier/Swing and Matthew Solomon (Ballers) as Monsieur Thénardier/Swing.

This staging will also be making its way to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with the same original cast and company for its EUROPEAN PREMIERE at theSpaceUK Niddry Upper this August 14th-26th in 2023.

Come join in our (millennial) crusade and hear the people sing: LES MILLÉNNIABLES.

LES MILLÉNNIABLES

Book by Kelly Lynne D'Angelo & Ayla Glass, Directed by Laurine Price, Musical Arrangement and Direction by Tony Gonzalez, Choreography by Ayla Glass, Movement by Kelly Lynne D'Angelo, Costume Design by Jamie Costin, Lighting Design by Selena Price, Production Administrating by Rachel Seeley, Produced by Kelly Lynne D'Angelo, Ayla Glass, and Mary Bonney

WHERE: Anthony Meindl's Actor Workshop, 905 Cole Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Tickets: $12 General Admission; available through the Hollywood Fringe Festival website here: http://www.tinyurl.com/lesmillz

Running time: Approx 55 Minutes

For Edinburgh Tickets, please visit: Click Here

Sunday, June 4th, 2023 (PREVIEW) at 10:30pm

Saturday, June 10th, 2023 (OPENING NIGHT) at 9:30pm

Saturday, June 24th, 2023 at 6:00pm