LBSC to Present THE WIZARD OF OZ Old Time Radio Show

Step into a timeless adventure and experience the magic of Oz like never

before! The Long Beach Shakespeare Company is presenting The Wizard of Oz, a live radio adaptation of L. Frank Baum's beloved classic, adapted by S. H. Barnett. Under the direction of Joe Montanari and produced by Holly Leveque, this production will transport audiences to the land of Oz through the immersive sounds of old-time radio storytelling.

The show runs Friday February 28th and March 1st at 8pm and Sunday March the 2nd at 2pm at the Helen Borgers Theatre in Long Beach. Featuring live voice acting, dynamic sound effects, and a nostalgic atmosphere, this radio-style performance brings Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, and the Wicked Witch of the West to life in an entirely new way.

A cherished annual tradition that is fun for there whole family at the Long Beach Shakespeare Company, this unique production offers a charming alternative to traditional stage performances. It invites audiences of all ages to close their eyes and step into a world where anything is possible-echoing contemporary themes of resilience, self-discovery.

