L.A. Theatre Works to Release ONCE UPON A TIME IN NAZI OCCUPIED TUNISIA Recording

This new audio theater recording is set to be released for digital download on October 22.

Sep. 28, 2022  

L.A. Theatre Works, the world's leading producer of audio theater, is introducing American audiences to Once Upon A Time in Nazi Occupied Tunisia, a terrifying, yet surprisingly funny dark comedy by Josh Azouz that took London by storm in its 2021 world premiere at the Almeida Theatre. Starring Laila Ayad, Tara Lynne Barr, Patrick Heusinger, Daniel David Stewart, Simon Templeman and Pej Vahdat, and directed by Anna Lyse Erikson, this breathtaking new audio theater recording is set to be released for digital download on October 22 and is currently available for pre-order at latw.org.

Four months into the Nazi occupation of Tunisia, two couples - one Muslim and one Jewish - are trying to survive war and marriage, and save themselves from a Nazi named Grandma. Azouz's Sephardic background and his interest in Jewish-Muslim relations were among the inspirations for what Time Out London calls "a brave, hilarious and singular play."

According to Queen Mary University senior lecturer in history Daniel Lee, a specialist in the history of Jews in France and North Africa during the Holocaust, "the German Occupation lasted six months, between November 1942 and May 1943. Allied bombing also led the Germans to call on Tunisian Jewish men aged between 17 and 50 to undertake forced labor in camps close to the battlefronts. They operated in terrible conditions with the constant threat of violence from the Germans, known only by their nicknames including 'Grandma' and 'Memento.'"

L.A. Theatre Works stands apart in its approach to making great theater widely accessible and affordable, bringing plays into homes and classrooms of millions of theater lovers, teachers and students each year. Its catalog of nearly 600 recorded plays is the largest archive of its kind in the world, featuring classics by William Shakespeare, George Bernard Shaw, Henrik Ibsen and Lillian Hellman, as well as new works by Lynn Nottage, Charlayne Woodard, Jeanne Sakata and Herbert Siguenza - to name a few. The company's radio theater series broadcasts weekly on public radio stations across the U.S. and daily in China on the Radio Beijing Network.

The L.A. Theatre Works audio recording of Once Upon A Time in Nazi Occupied Tunisia will be available for digital download beginning October 22 and is currently available for pre-order for $20 at latw.org.

