L.A. Theatre Works' Audio Theater Adaption Of THE SUN ALSO RISES Launches This Month

L.A. Theatre Works, the world's leading producer of audio theater, has commissioned and recorded an audio adaptation by the BBC's Kate McAll of The Sun Also Rises by Ernest Hemingway.

The Sun Also Rises is a poignant look at the disillusionment and angst of the post-World War I "lost" generation. A group of friends decamp from 1920s Paris for the Festival of San Fermin in Pamplona. Jake loves the aristocratic Brett Ashley but Brett's wandering eye lands on a young toreador. In the week of drinking, bullfighting and jealousy that follows, friendships are upended and hopes for love dashed.

"Kate's adaptation adeptly sets the tone of life in the aftermath of World War I for the listener," says L.A. Theatre Works producer Anna Lyse Erikson, who directs the recording. "She captures Hemingway's voice, and clarifies the parallels he draws of bullfighting to war, and to life."

Originally published in 1926, and inspired by actual events, The Sun Also Rises was Hemingway's first novel, and many consider it to be his best. In 1924, Hemingway traveled from Paris to Pamplona with his wife, Hadley Richardson, and the American writer John Dos Passos . He returned in 1925 with another group of American and British expats, and their experiences and complex romantic entanglements became the basis of the book. According to "Everybody Behaves Badly: The True Story Behind Hemingway's Masterpiece The Sun Also Rises" by Lesley M.M. Blume, the characters were modeled closely enough on Hemingway's own circle of friends that "the portraits would haunt [them] for the rest of their lives."

