LA Premiere of SUTRA Comes to the Luckman

The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA has announced the Los Angeles premiere of Sutra, the internationally acclaimed collaboration between visionary Belgian choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, trailblazing British sculptor Antony Gormley, and 19 warrior monks from China’s venerated Shaolin Temple. This one-night-only performance takes place on Sunday, November 2, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

Hailed as a masterpiece of contemporary performance, Sutra is celebrated for its striking visual design, physical intensity, and philosophical depth. This genre-defying work blends kung fu, contemporary dance, and visual art into a seamless and unforgettable theatrical experience that pushes the boundaries of live performance.

“Sutra is a choreographic opus that draws viewers into a richly layered, contemplative landscape,” said Nicholas Mestas, Executive Director of The Luckman. “We are honored to present this extraordinary production in Los Angeles for the first time.”

Inspired by the ancient traditions of the Shaolin Temple, Sutra unfolds as a playful yet profound fable chronicling a European outsider’s journey into the heart of the monastery. The warrior monks’ movements — both meditative and explosive — create a stunning dialogue between stillness and motion, tradition and reinvention. The performance is set to a hauntingly beautiful original score by Polish composer Szymon Brzóska, performed live on stage by a chamber ensemble. Since its 2008 world premiere at Sadler’s Wells in London, Sutra has been presented in nearly 40 countries to audiences totaling over 250,000, earning widespread acclaim and numerous accolades. That same year, Cherkaoui was named Choreographer of the Year by Ballet Tanz.

