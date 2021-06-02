LA Phil and Classical KUSC Radio Announce 2021 Broadcast Series

Today, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Classical KUSC announce details of their 2021 broadcast series and the continuance of their annual radio broadcast partnership. The 13-concert series, hosted by KUSC's Brian Lauritzen, features audio recordings from both seasons of the LA Phil's online collection of concerts and conversations, Sound/Stage, as well as hand-picked selections of previously broadcast performances. The 2021 broadcast series features the orchestra with an impressive roster of guest artists and conductors and an eclectic repertoire. Through both organizations' ongoing partnership with the WFMT Radio Network (Chicago), the 2021 broadcast series will also be syndicated nationwide.

The first concert in the 2021 broadcast series will air on KUSC's SoCal Sunday Night program, the station's weekly local-concert spotlight, on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 7:00 PM, and features Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel leading the Los Angeles Philharmonic in Mozart's Symphony No. 41, "Jupiter," and Brahms' Symphony No. 1, as well as Mozart's Exsultate, jubilate featuring soprano Nadine Sierra. Each concert in the series will also be streamed for one week, on demand at KUSC.org, immediately following the broadcasts.

Additional series highlights include performances by noted soloists (in order of appearance): Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Yuja Wang, piano; Sergio Tiempo, piano; Joanne Pearce Martin, piano; Vicki Ray, piano; Elissa Johnston, soprano; Holly Sedillos, soprano; Kristen Toedtman, mezzo-soprano; David Fung, piano; Martin Chalifour, violin; Robert deMaine, cello; Julia Bullock, soprano; J'Nai Bridges, mezzo-soprano; Seong-Jin Cho, piano; Carolin Widmann, violin; Yefim Bronfman, piano; Leila Josefowicz, violin; Ray Chen, violin; Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin; Mikaela Bennett, soprano; Measha Brueggergosman, mezzo-soprano; Kara Dugan, mezzo-soprano; and Daniil Trifonov, piano.

In addition to many works conducted by Dudamel, guest conductors (in order of appearance) include Esa-Pekka Salonen (Conductor Laureate), Zubin Mehta (Conductor Emeritus), Susanna Mälkki (Principal Guest Conductor, Ann Ronus Chair), Elim Chan, Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla and Michael Tilson Thomas.