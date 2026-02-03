LA Phil Insight, Moca, And Haegue Yang Unveil STAR-CROSSED RENDEZVOUS

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

LA Phil Insight, The Museum of Contemporary Art, and artist Haegue Yang have announced details for STAR-CROSSED RENDEZVOUS, a dual-site program taking place Tuesday, March 10, 2026, across the Grand Avenue Cultural District in Los Angeles.

The evening centers on the music of Korean composer Isang Yun, with audiences encountering his Double Concerto for oboe, harp, and small orchestra (1977) in both visual and musical contexts. The program begins with a special viewing of Haegue Yang: Star-Crossed Rendezvous at MOCA Grand Avenue, open from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., where Yun’s composition serves as a conceptual and sonic anchor for Yang’s installation.

Following the exhibition viewing, audiences will move across Grand Avenue to Walt Disney Concert Hall for a live performance of Yun’s Double Concerto at 8:00 p.m. The performance will be presented by the LA Phil New Music Group, conducted by Earl Lee, with Ryan Roberts and Emmanuel Ceysson as soloists.

The project forms part of the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s 2025–26 Body and Sound festival and is conceived as an immersive journey across architecture, time, and artistic disciplines. The collaboration follows a November 2025 MOCA symposium exploring Yun’s life and musical legacy, which informed both the exhibition and performance.

LA Phil President and CEO Kim Noltemy said the collaboration expands the context in which music can be experienced, while MOCA Interim Director Ann Goldstein noted the project’s emphasis on interdisciplinary exchange across institutions. MOCA Chief Curator and Director of Curatorial Affairs Clara Kim described the pairing of Yang and Yun as a dialogue shaped by shared diasporic histories between Korea and Germany.

Haegue Yang: Star-Crossed Rendezvous is organized by Paula Kroll, Assistant Curator, with Clara Kim, and will be on view at MOCA Grand Avenue from February 24 through August 2, 2026. Admission to the exhibition is free.

Ticketing Information

Star-Crossed Rendezvous takes place Tuesday, March 10, 2026, with exhibition viewing at MOCA Grand Avenue from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and a concert at Walt Disney Concert Hall at 8:00 p.m. Concert tickets for the 2025–26 LA Phil season are available at laphil.com or by calling 323-850-2000. Tickets for this event are free with RSVP.