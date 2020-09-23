LA LGBT Center & Playwrights' Arena Present the World Premiere of MARCH

The world premiere run of March opens Saturday, October 17.

The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center and Playwrights' Arena have announced the inaugural production of the Center's innovative new live theatre series, Garage Theatre.

Conceived and directed by award-winning director and founder of Playwrights' Arena, Jon Lawrence Rivera, March is set to open on Saturday, October 17. Performances will take place in the unique, experimental space of an underground parking structure located below the Center's Anita May Rosenstein Campus in Hollywood. There will be performances at 7:30pm and 9pm every Saturday and Sunday through November 15.



For this first Garage Theatre offering, the Center is joining forces with Jon Lawrence Rivera, one of Los Angeles's most honored directors and producers. Rivera, who conceived the idea for March, explains, "This is a devised work highlighting anti-trans sentiment prevalent in our culture today. Through a process of writing exercises, the actors will contribute in the writing of the final piece. To secure the safety of the actors, all rehearsals and performances will require daily temperature readings, minimum six-foot distancing, and wearing face masks and face shields at all times."



The cast will feature Miss Barbie Q (MJ), Chad Christopher, Matthew Clark, Amir Levi, Marcelino Mendoza, Coretta Monk, and Roland Ruiz.



March may or may not take place some 25 years in the future. An authoritarian society is once again in the grip of a pandemic. In a world of existential danger, three Trans/Gender Non-Conforming women seek a safe place to hide from The Military. Darkly fearful and incorporating elements of magic realism, March begins its journey to the stage as a suspenseful, starkly political drama of peril and liberation.



Garage Theatre was conceived by the Center's Technical and Events Coordinator and lighting designer Matt Richter and realized by the Center's Director of Cultural Arts, Jon Imparato. Created to address the need for live performances that can be mounted with total safety for cast, crew, and audiences, Garage Theatre combines the immediacy of live theatre with the security of a drive-in theatre. March will utilize minimal sets, creative lighting, and a private FM radio system which will broadcast directly into cars. Capacity for Garage Theatre is limited to 16 cars at each performance. Boxed meals will be available for pre-order from the Center's new Liberation Coffee House.



Tickets are $20 per car and may be purchased online at www.lalgbtcenter.org/theatre. Net proceeds will support the full range of free and low-cost programs and services offered by the Los Angeles LGBT Center. The Garage at the Center's Anita May Rosenstein Campus is located at 1118 N. McCadden Place (one block east of Highland Ave, just north of Santa Monica Blvd), in Hollywood, 90038.

