LA Art Show Will Kick Off Milestone 30th Edition Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



LA Art Show will return to the Los Angeles Convention Center from February 19 to 23, 2025 for their 30th anniversary. The decision to proceed, in the wake of the tragic fires, was made in support of LA's creative community: "As LA's longest-running art fair, our mission is unequivocal: to champion the artists and galleries that constitute our cultural landscape," says director and producer, Kassandra Voyagis. "This decision stemmed from a resolute commitment to aid in the healing and rebuilding efforts while offering much-needed community support and reprieve."

Free entry to the fair (Feb 20-23) will be given to firefighters and their families as a thank-you for their tireless efforts on behalf of all Angelenos. Furthermore, the LA Art Show will donate to a charity involved in the rebuilding efforts, which is currently being explored and yet to be determined. Once decided, patrons will also have the opportunity to make donations online.

Popular LA Artist Robert Vargas will create a massive live mural, "Heroes," during the Opening Night event as a heartfelt tribute to the first responders who continue to heroically serve the city. The artwork will also be a symbol of hope and perseverance, reflecting Los Angeles' unwavering spirit in overcoming adversity.

Dedicated to cultivating cultural understanding through the arts, LA-based Building Bridges Art Exchange will showcase art from artists who have lost their homes and studios in the fires with all proceeds going to support them.

Artistic Voices from Around the World:

· DIVERSEartLA: The show's non-commercial platform, curated by Marisa Caichiolo, is back with a compelling retrospective, reflecting its transformative eight-year journey. Born out of a necessity to amplify marginalized perspectives, the upcoming exhibition features eight famed art institutions.

· LICHT FELD GALLERY (SWITZERLAND): Multidisciplinary artist and bestselling poet, Arch Hades - named the highest-paid living poet in the world in 2021 - presents her sculpture the "Isle," a tribute to the island of San Michele in Veneto.

· COLUMBIA ROAD GALLERY (LONDON, UK): The gallery brings the pulse of East London's vibrant art scene to LA Art Show, presenting works by four notable artists: Kate Boxer, Thomas Gosebruch, Hannah Ludnow and Jonathan Schofield.

· SNISARENKO GALLERY (UKRAINE): "She, Unbroken" brings together Ukrainian-born female artists who have lived through the horrifying experience of war. Through each piece, the artists share their resilience and strength.

· CORAL GALLERY (MIAMI): Roberto Vivo's sculptural works will be showcased, including his highlight piece "The Human Tribe Totem," a large-scale bronze sculpture, which debuted at the 2024 Venice Biennale.

· CASTERLINE|GOODMAN GALLERY (ASPEN): Young American artist Daniel Yocum has gained recognition for his unique approach to figurative abstract expressionism infused with hip-hop aesthetics. His distinctive style is characterized by vivid colors and lurking marks of black, often incorporating imagery of cars and flowers.

· ART IN DONGSAN (SOUTH KOREA): Sculptural works from Steel Che (Youngkwan Choi) repurpose industrial materials into artistic forms with the exhibition's centerpiece, "Steam Robot," demonstrating his mastery of traditional craftsmanship along with his ability to transform industrial materials into large-scale and thought-provoking art.

· DANUBIANA MUSESUM (SLOVAKIA): Viktor Freso's breathtaking 30-foot "Bear Sculpture" will be in the lobby as a symbol of power and resilience, setting the tone for the event as bigger, braver and more ambitious than ever before.

For three decades, LA Art Show has worked to democratize art, offering a range of mediums and price points to ensure accessibility to the next generation of enthusiasts while also catering to established art collectors. Tickets are at www.laartshow.com and 15% of proceeds will be donated to the American Heart Association's Life is Why campaign.

Comments