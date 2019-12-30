Kyle Abraham's A.I.M Brings Bold Contemporary Dance to the Carpenter Center

Choreographer Kyle Abraham's dance company A.I.M brings a diverse program of contemporary movement to the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. Part of the Carpenter Center's Dance Series, the performance is A.I.M's first public L.A.-area appearance since 2018. The evening of dance includes three of Kyle Abraham's recent works-"Drive" (2017), "Show Pony" (2018) and "The Quiet Dance" (2011)-as well as Trisha Brown's 1976 work "Solo Olos."

Choreographer Kyle Abraham founded A.I.M (formerly Abraham.In.Motion) in 2006. The company gained swift notice in the modern dance world for their technical virtuosity and seamless blend of hip-hop and contemporary dance. The company's transformation into a unique dance collective further sets it apart as they perform not only the lush dance vocabulary of its founder, but also present the seminal work of past masters.

The evening's program includes three of Kyle Abraham's contributions to American Dance, including "Drive" (2017), a propulsive, athletic piece performed to house music; "The Quiet Dance" (2011), a quintet set to Bill Evans's sentimental rendition of Bernstein's classic "Some Other Time"; and "Show Pony" (2018), a dazzling solo piece performed by 2018 Princess Grace Award recipient Marcella Lewis. "The New York Times" calls the L.A.-native's performance in "Show Pony" "amazing."

A.I.M's Carpenter Center appearance also features a restaging of avant-garde choreographer Trisha Brown's "Solo Olos" (1976), capturing Brown's mesmerizing craftsmanship in an exploration of the dynamic between movement and structure.

About Kyle Abraham



One of today's most in-demand choreographers, Kyle Abraham was born into the hip-hop culture of the late 1970s. Drawing from an artistic upbringing in classical cello, piano, and visual arts, Abraham's work is a personal investigation of human behavior and identity with his choreography called "hyper-tactile...with a hushed precision...[and] slyly subversive wit." ("The Boston Globe")

Kyle Abraham's choreography has been presented throughout the U.S., including at New York City Center, Lincoln Center, and the Los Angeles Music Center, and at dance festivals worldwide from Ireland to Japan. He is a 2018 Princess Grace Statue Award recipient, a 2016 Doris Duke Artist Award recipient and a 2013 MacArthur Fellow. His recent choreography includes commissioned work for New York City Ballet and a solo piece for Misty Copeland. He has also created work for Wendy Whelan and commissions for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and The Joyce Theater. Kyle Abraham is currently a visiting professor in residence at UCLA.

"A.I.M by Kyle Abraham" perform at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center in Long Beach on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $55. For more information, visit carpenterarts.org or call the Carpenter Center Ticket Office at (562) 985-7000. The 2019-2020 Season at the Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center is made possible, in part, by season media partner KPCC 89.3-FM.



Calendar Listing Information

A.I.M by Kyle Abraham

Venue: Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton Street, Long Beach, CA 90815

Date: Sat, Jan. 25, 2020

Time: 8 pm (Doors open at 7 pm)

Tickets: $55

Box Office: (562) 985-7000, carpenterarts.org

Box office hours are Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm and one hour before all performances.

Photo Credit: Steven Schreiber





