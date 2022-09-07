Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kritzerland at Feinstein's At Vitello's Presents ANYTHING GOES â€” THE 12THÂ ANNIVERSARY SHOW

Featuring Jason Graae, Ilene Graff, Damon Kirsche, Danika Masi, Adrienne Stiefel, and Robert Yacko.

Sep. 07, 2022 Â 

Kritzerland at Feinstein's At Vitello's presents Anything Goes - The 12th Anniversary Show featuring Jason Graae, Ilene Graff, Damon Kirsche, Danika Masi, Adrienne Stiefel, and Robert Yacko.

The show is set tot take place Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 8:00 (PDT) at Feinstein's Upstairs At Vitello's Supper Club, 4349 Tujunga Ave., Studio City 91604. Doors Open 6:30pm. Show Starts 8:00pm!

The Big 12th anniversary show where anything goes, which is why it's called Anything Goes. This is the 120th unique concert in the series. The show features big Broadway hits, obscurities, and a potpourri of everything.

Kritzerland pulls out all stops for the anniversary shows, so expect the unexpected, surprises, and a good time. A great cast, snappy patter, and great songs, well, it's a recipe for a fun 12th anniversary show. So, come celebrate the celebration! Kritzerland is produced and hosted by Bruce Kimmel and co-produced by Doug Haverty.


Regional Awards


From This Author - A.A. Cristi

A.A. Cristi is aÂ graduate of the College of Staten Island with a degree in Communications/Journalism. She has performed both onstage and behind the scenes with La MaMa Experimental Theater Clu... (read more about this author)


