Koo Koo Kanga Roo Announces Show Dates In AZ, CA, CO

Continuing their multi-city winter tour with all-ages shows in Texas, the Twin Cities, and more, Koo Koo Kanga Roo will bring their new songs "Glitter" and "Hot Sauce" to audiences in Arizona, California and Colorado in January, encouraging their fans of all ages to get sweaty dancing along at several venues around the West:

January 18 at 6 pm: The Black Sheep, Colorado Springs, CO

January 20 at 6 pm: Green Room, Flagstaff, AZ

January 23 at 6 pm: Voodoo Room, San Diego, CA

January 24 at 6 pm: Temblor, Bakersfield, CA

January 25 at 6 pm: Cornerstone, Berkeley, CA

January 26 at 6 pm: Holy Diver, Sacramento, CA

January 29 at 6 pm: Strummer's, Fresno, CA

January 30 at 6 pm: Chain Reaction, Anaheim, CA

January 31 at 6 pm: Rock City Studios, Camarillo, CA

These shows are open to all ages. Details and advance tickets (unless otherwise noted, $15 general admission; $40 VIP admission) are available now at http://kookookangaroo.com/shows.

Koo Koo Kanga Roo is the dance-a-long show from Bryan and Neil, two friends who set out to experiment with live music and make it more fun. Armed with nothing more than an iPod, two mics, one giant rainbow and some gold sneakers, Koo Koo Kanga Roo puts on an all-ages dance party that invites everyone to join in. Whether fans know them from "brain break" videos in the classroom, UNICEF "Kid Power" videos, the Warped Tour or a late-night bar show, adults and kids alike get sweaty dancing to their jams. Their music videos have streamed more than 200 million times on YouTube. And, since 2008, Koo Koo Kanga Roo have been touring and putting on shows at clubs, theaters, schools, bars, colleges, church basements, dumpsters and even nursing homes. The duo has toured stateside and internationally with the likes of Frank Turner, The Aquabats, Reel Big Fish, MC Lars, and Yo Gabba Gabba Live, and they have been featured on the Vans Warped Tour.

For insider music and tour news, visit www.kookookangaroo.com,





