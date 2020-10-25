Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kern Shakespeare Festival Goes Virtual For 2020

The first show presented in the festival was The Comedy of Errors, and up next is Bootycandy.

Oct. 25, 2020  

The Kern Shakespeare Festival, founded by Professor Randy Messick in 1985 and now in its 35th season, presents two full-fledged Shakespeare productions every fall at Bakersfield College.

This year, the festival is going virtual.

Learn more on the festival's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/kernshakespearefestival/.



