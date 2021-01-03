Kentwood Players to Hold Auditions for STATE OF INDEPENDENCE 1/23-1/24
As part of its Virtual Theater Series
AUDITIONS for STATE OF INDEPENDENCE
As Part of Kentwood Players Virtual Theater Series
Written for Zoom by Paul Koster
Directed by Susan Goldman Weisbarth
Auditions via Zoom will be held on
Saturday, January 23, 2021, from 12pm - 4pm PST, by appointment only or
Sunday, January 24, 2021, 7pm-9pm PST, by appointment only
"State of Independence" will have its premiere performance at the Kentwood Players Membership meeting on March 17 and then it will be posted to our Kentwood Players You Tube Channel on March 21 for viewing by the general public.
Please be prepared to read from the play. Send your picture and resume to weisbarthsusan@gmail.com and let me know what day/time you'd like to audition. I will send you a copy of the 15-minute Zoom play. I am happy to answer any questions as well.
The story is about Joel, a typical teenage boy wrestling with his better angels and struggling to find out who he is and where he fits into the world.
Three characters -
Joel - 14-15 years of age, typical teenage boy into video games
Holly -25-30 years of age, quirky and sweet, "guardian angel"
Carl-30-40 years of age, gruff and sarcastic, "guardian angel"
Actors will be expected to memorize their lines and to be available for four or five (depending on cast) Zoom rehearsals at an agreed upon time.
From This Author Shari Barrett
-
Shari Barrett, a Los Angeles native, has been active in the theater world since the age of six - acting, singing, and dancing her way
(read more about this author...)
- Kentwood Players to Hold Auditions for STATE OF INDEPENDENCE 1/23-1/24
- BWW Feature: THIS WEEKEND at Kentwood Players
- BWW Feature: THE CLAIRVOYANTS Online with Thommy Ten, Amelie van Tass and their dog Mr. Koni Hundini
- BWW Feature: Torrance Theatre Company Completes its First PLAY-AT-HOME Series in December
- BWW Feature: Torrance Theatre Company Continues Their Play-at-Home Series with ANNAPURNA by Sharr White
- BWW Feature: Modern Adaptation of WAR OF THE WORLDS Brings Live Virtual Theater Into a New Realm of Artistic Possibility