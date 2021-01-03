Kentwood Players to Hold Auditions for STATE OF INDEPENDENCE 1/23-1/24

AUDITIONS for STATE OF INDEPENDENCE

As Part of Kentwood Players Virtual Theater Series

Written for Zoom by Paul Koster

Directed by Susan Goldman Weisbarth

Auditions via Zoom will be held on

Saturday, January 23, 2021, from 12pm - 4pm PST, by appointment only or

Sunday, January 24, 2021, 7pm-9pm PST, by appointment only

"State of Independence" will have its premiere performance at the Kentwood Players Membership meeting on March 17 and then it will be posted to our Kentwood Players You Tube Channel on March 21 for viewing by the general public.

Please be prepared to read from the play. Send your picture and resume to weisbarthsusan@gmail.com and let me know what day/time you'd like to audition. I will send you a copy of the 15-minute Zoom play. I am happy to answer any questions as well.

The story is about Joel, a typical teenage boy wrestling with his better angels and struggling to find out who he is and where he fits into the world.

Three characters -

Joel - 14-15 years of age, typical teenage boy into video games

Holly -25-30 years of age, quirky and sweet, "guardian angel"

Carl-30-40 years of age, gruff and sarcastic, "guardian angel"

Actors will be expected to memorize their lines and to be available for four or five (depending on cast) Zoom rehearsals at an agreed upon time.