Kentwood Players Presents 9 TO 5 Beginning Next Month

Kentwood Players presents 9 TO 5 the Musical with Book by Patricia Resnick, Music and Lyrics by Dolly Parton, opening just in time to welcome the holiday season on Friday, November 11 through Saturday, December 10, 2022 on Friday/Saturday at 8pm, Saturday/Sunday at 2pm at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045. Please note there are no performances Thanksgiving weekend, November 25 - 27, and the Sunday, December 4 matinee is a private event not open to the public. There is one pay-what-you-want performance on Saturday, November 12 at 2pm.

This is a non-equity, all volunteer production sponsored by the Collins Law Group, directed by Kirk Larson, musical direction by Catherine Rahm, choreography by Marie Gleerup, and produced by Jeremy Palmer and Bouket Fingerhut for Kentwood Players with rights secured from Music Theatre International.

Featured in the cast in alphabetical order are Alison Boole, Amy Coles, Sierra DeSimone, Mark Eggert, Isabella Francisco, Ross G, Sheena Georges, Samuel Goldman, Kelly Gresalfi, Holly Johnson, Charles Keppler, Lauren Martin, Lauryn Muraida, Anastasia Muszynski, Roy Okida, Lyndsay Palmer, Kim Peterson, Brian Pirnat, and Elizabeth Bouton Summerer.

Based on the hit 1980 movie starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin, 9 TO 5 the Musical tells the story about three workmates pushed to a boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Outrageously funny, thought-provoking, and even a little romantic, this musical is about friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era. And remember, long before there was #MeToo, there were #WeThree.

Reserved seat tickets are $27 with a $2 discount for seniors and students, available by either visiting www.kentwoodplayers.org to purchase online and book your reserved seats, emailing the box office at boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org or calling (310) 645-5156, preferably during box office hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 4:00-7:00pm. Please note our box office gets a large number of emails and calls and all messages will be answered in the order received to confirm your ticket order. For group ticket sales of 10 or more, please contact the box office for group rates. Available tickets will be sold at the box office beginning a half hour prior to each performance. There will be one pay-what-you-want performance on Saturday, November 12 at 2pm with open seating. Please note: face masks must be worn by patrons and staff inside the building.

It's finally here! Metro Train riders can now take the K Line to Kentwood, exiting at the Westchester/Veterans station at Florence and Hindry, just a short one block walk from the Westchester Playhouse! And any Metro riders who show their Metro TAP card when purchasing a full price ticket at the box office will receive a $5 discount.

There are two free parking lots available. The small lot next to the Westchester Playhouse is reserved for handicap patrons only. The Hensel Phelps parking lot at 8330 Hindry Avenue (across the street, next to the Metro train tracks) opens an hour before each performance, closes when a performance begins, and reopens at the end of the show. Look for our parking lot greeter to welcome you.

Free street parking is available on 83rd Street and in the adjoining neighborhood. Please do not park on our block of Hindry or in the RYDER parking spaces (on 83rd across Hindry from the theater) as cars parked in these spaces will be towed away. Drivers take note of restricted left turns at the intersection of Hindry and Florence due to the train crossing. Please read all traffic and parking signs carefully.

Kentwood Players is a non-profit theatre group dedicated to enriching, educating and entertaining our community through the transformative power of live theatre while creating an environment for inspiring human potential. As a 501C3 organization, donations to Kentwood Players in any amount are always greatly appreciated and are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

