Kenny Ortega and John Debney to Join HOCUS POCUS Opening Night Introduction at El Capitan Theatre

The legendary El Capitan Theatre will present Disney's "Hocus Pocus" October 1st- October 7th. There will be a special opening night introduction October 1st by "Hocus Pocus" director Kenny Ortega and composer John Debney before the 7:00pm show. Throughout the engagement, El Capitan guests can enjoy a "Hocus Pocus" themed photo op before and after the show, as well as a display of props from the film, and specialty concession items. In addition, The Mighty Wurlitzer Organ will be played before all screenings of the film Friday through Sunday.



There is a special offer for D23 Gold Members. Show your valid D23 Gold Member Card and receive a complimentary 64oz popcorn tub and 20oz bottled beverage.



Daily showtimes for "Hocus Pocus" starting Friday, October 1st are 10:00AM, 1:00PM, 4:00PM, 7:00PM and 9:55PM* (Fri. and Sat. only). Showtimes and dates are subject to change.



Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com and at https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats for these engagements are reserved: $15 Adult, $12 Child (3-11)/Senior(60+).



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures to its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting the El Capitan Theatre. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/



ABOUT DISNEY'S "HOCUS POCUS"

After moving to Salem, Mass., teenager Max Dennison (Omri Katz) explores an abandoned house with his sister Dani (Thora Birch) and their new friend, Allison (Vinessa Shaw). After dismissing a story Allison tells as superstitious, Max accidentally frees a coven of evil witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) who used to live in the house. Now, with the help of a magical cat, the kids must steal the witches' book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal.



Rated PG for thematic elements.