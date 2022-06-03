Kay Sedia Returns to the LA Stage in TACO KISSES This Month

Hilarious drag queen, Kay Sedia brings back her spicy show, Taco Kisses to the stage. Taco Kisses will be showcased at the LAMUSART: Los Angeles Music and Art School Courtyard Theater (3630 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90063).

Taco Kisses will run for 2 nights only with 2 shows each night, which begins Friday, June 17th & Sat. June 18th at 7pm & 9pm! Tickets are on sale now at www.kaysedia.com



Taco Kisses is a "juan woman cho" which takes the audience on Kay's journey from the simple streets of Tijuana to becoming the Drag Queen international high fashion model/actress superstar that she is. Her journey is filled with stories, songs and with maybe a surprise guest or two.

Kay Sedia is currently on her first national tour with Taco Bell as their Drag Bunch ambassador, Kay will be traveling to five cities. Each show will feature local kings and queens who will lip synch on stage at Cantinas in five cities across the U.S. from May 1 through June 26.

Oscar Quintero/Kay Sedia was born in Hacienda Heights CA and first got the acting bug when he played the lead in his 6th grade Christmas play CHRISTMAS FEVER. Kay Sedia came to life when Oscar competed in the drag pageant QUEST FOR THE CROWN where Kay was named first runner up (Robbed)! It was a spoof of the Miss Universe Pageant and a benefit for Aid for Aids. The week after the pageant Kay Sedia graced the Drag Strip 66 stage and she was off and running. Having performed in clubs and made a few films Kay moved her focus to making peoples lives easier with the use of Plastics... TUPPERWARE that is! She is one of the top selling Tupperware Divas in all of USA and Canada, www.kaysedia.com (She's available for parties)!! Kay is also one of the co-creators and stars of the long running underground cult hit CHICO'S ANGELS. Think if Charlies Angels and the Three Stooges had a Mexican baby you'd have Chico's Angels. Kay was recently seen on the 3rd episode of the RuPaul series AJ AND THE QUEEN on Netflix as the Columbus Queen. Oscar is married to his husband Daron and they are raising their 5 year old son DJ... don't worry I've started a therapy fund for him!



Kay moonlights and makes a modest living selling Tupperware (kaysedia.my.tupperware.com) to happy homemakers, maybe you saw her trying to help "The Real Housewives of Orange County" (season 5 episode 9).