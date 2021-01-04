Kate Flannery Joins WHAT ARE FRIENDS FOR Podcast

Co-Hosts Gabrielle Ruiz and Pallavi Sastry invite podcast listeners to join in on a hilarious and heartfelt show with Kate Flannery!

That's the premise of Crazy-Ex Girlfriend star Ruiz and Sastry's 'What Are Friends For' Live Shows, occurring once a month exclusively for WAFF's Patreon subscribers. With guests, the co-hosts and best friends tackle many friendship topics and lead discussions on what it will take to nurture and grow platonic relationships in a socially distanced world; Whether near, far or 6-feet-apart. During the Live Shows, Ruiz, Sastry and guests interact with the 'chat room audience,' opening the door to make a new friend connection. At the end of each Live Show, Ruiz and Sastry (recently seen on Blue Bloods) ask guests "What Are Friends For?", leading to soulful and hopeful allegories splashed with comedy and gratitude.

"We think that the skills and tools we use to build romantic relationships are the same skills we should be using in friendships. We wanted to use this platform to talk about the joyful parts and the sometimes uncomfortable conversations that come with keeping strong friendships," the two friends explain.

Live Show subscription and schedule available only on What Are Friends For Patreon account.

To date, 'What Are Friends For' weekly podcast episodes have included guests Javier Muñoz (Hamilton), Daniel J Watts (Tony Nominee, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Kelli O'Hara (Tony Winner, The King and I), Melissa Barrera (In The Heights the Movie), Carly Hughes (Pippin, The Christmas Edition and new holiday EP Mistletoe & Carly), and others. The latest episode of What Are Friends For is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Follow WAFF on Instagram @waffpodcast.

Executive Produced by Team Access Productions and Fast Nickel, Inc. Supervising producer is Philip Pisanchyn, consulting producers are Kathleen Choe and Megan Densmore.

Patreon link: https://www.patreon.com/waffpodcast

Official Website link: https://www.waffpodcast.com/