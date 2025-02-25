Kacie Rogers and DeWanda Wise to Star in FURLOUGH'S PARADE at Geffen Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Geffen Playhouse has revealed full cast for its West Coast premiere of Furlough’s Paradise, written by a.k. payne (Amani, Love I AWETHU Further) and directed by Tinashe Kajese-Bolden (School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play, Native Gardens).

The cast includes Kacie Rogers (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Grace & Frankie) as Mina and DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It, Jurassic World Dominion) as Sade.

Previews for Furlough’s Paradise begin Wednesday April 16, 2025, in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Cousins Sade and Mina used to be inseparable. Now leading very different lives, they return to their childhood town for the funeral of their mother and aunt. While Sade is on a three-day furlough from prison and Mina experiences a brief reprieve from her career and life on the West Coast, the two try to make sense of grief, home, love, and kinship. As the clock ticks down, the cousins grapple with their conflicting memories of the past and their shared hopes for the future. Poetic and theatrical, Furlough’s Paradise explores family dreams of a utopia yet to be realized.

