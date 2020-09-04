KPFK's Arts In Review Welcomes Three L.A Live Theater Icons

KPFK Radio's Arts in Review, Los Angeles's longest-running radio showcase on live theater and cabaret, airs Fridays (2-2:30pm) on KPFK 90.7FM. Today, September 4, host Julio Martinez welcomes director Asaad Kelada, producer Paula Holt and actress Jenny O'Hara, discussing the Rogue Machine Theatre's virtual premiere of the three-character stage play, "Three Viewings" by Jeffrey Hatcher.

The cast includes Jenny O'Hara, Mathew Elkins and Tracie Lockwood. Presented through Theatre Authority on September 12 & 13. Tickets are $10 at Showtixs4us.

Director Asaad Kelada has helmed numerous productions at major theaters such as The Old Globe in San Diego, South Coast Repertory, and Seattle Repertory. Television credits include directing over 500 episodes for all the major networks. Series include Two and a Half Men, Everybody Loves Raymond, The Office, Who's the Boss, Dharma and Greg, WKRP in Cincinnati, Sister, Sister, and The Facts of Life.

Producer Paula Holt is currently President of Tiffany Theatricals. She is Past President, International Women's Forum, Southern California Chapter. Paula built Tiffany Theaters in West Hollywood, served as President, producing and presenting LA theatrical productions for two decades.

Jenny O'Hara (cast) is a veteran of both stage and film with credits spanning five decades. Recent TV credits include recurring roles on "The Mindy Project," and "Transparent," as well as guest starring roles on Perry Mason, The Good Doctor, and This is Us. She appeared on Broadway in "The Odd Couple" (female version), "The Iceman Cometh," "Promises, Promises," "The Kid and Fig Leaves are Falling." Jenny made her Broadway debut in "Dylan" with Alec Guiness. Film credits include "Killing Eleanor," "Devil, Matchstick Men," "Mystic River," "Angie," "Career Opportunities," and "Heartbeat."

Julio Martinez-hosts arts in Review, celebrating the best in theater and cabaret in the greater Los Angeles area, Fridays (2-2:30pm) on KPFK (90.7FM), 98.7FM in Santa Barbara and stream live around the world in real time over kpfk.org.

