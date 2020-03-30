KPFK's Arts In Review Airs Ammo Theatre's THE GIANT VOID IN MY SOUL

During the current pandemic, KPFK's Arts in Review, Southern California's longest-running radio showcase on live theater and cabaret, will be airing short plays, produced by local small theatrical stages. This week we will be airing excerpts from Ammunition Theatre Company's acclaimed The Giant Void in My Soul, written by Bernardo Cubria and directed by Felix Solis, with music by Arian Saleh. The cast includes Karla Mosley (Fool 1), Kim Hamilton (Fool 2), Claudia Doumit (Partner) and Liza Fernandez (co-worker/parent).

The Giant Void in My Soul follows the mis-adventures of two fools. When Fool 1 discovers a giant void in their soul, they and their best friend Fool 2, set out on a quixotic quest to fill it. They try food and alcohol, activism and even religion, but nothing seems to do the trick. Cubría's characters mine the comic ironies of searching for meaning in life.

Ammunition Theatre is the resident company at The Pico (formerly Pico Playhouse). This fall they will be presenting The Lucky Ones by Lia Romero. Next spring (2021), the company will present Bernardo Cubría's new play, Crabs in a Bucket, a world premiere at INTAR in NYC in the fall of 2017. In 2016, Cubría's The Judgment of Fools received three critically acclaimed productions in NYC, LA, and Houston. Cubría is a Mexican playwright. His play, Neighbors: A Fair Trade Agreement was a Semi-Finalist for the O'Neil in 2017. It received three critically acclaimed productions in NYC, LA, and Houston. He is co-artistic director of Ammo Theatre. Felix Solis has spent the past two decades working as an actor in Film, Television and Theatre. His directing credits include Raul Castillo's Knives and Other Sharp Objects (The Public Theater, New York City). Arian Saleh, a multi-IMA nominated.recording artist, released his second full-length album, Antoinette in early 2017 where it quickly reached #1 on the Merging Arts World Music Charts.

Karla Mosley currently portrays Maya Avant Forrester on The Bold and The Beautiful - the first transgender lead character on broadcast TV (NAACP Image Award Nomination). She is co-creator and star of Room 8 for CBS.com. Kim Hamilton has extensive stage credits and is an alumnus of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, NYC. Claudia Doumit, born and raised in Sydney, Australia, is a graduate of The Stella Adler Academy two-year program and is known for her character, Jiya, on NBC's Timeless. Liza Fernandez has worked in live theater throughout the U.S. On TV she has been featured in How to Get Away With Murder, Criminal Minds, The Affair and more. Fernandez is also co-creator of Subway Token Films.

Hosted by Julio Martinez, Arts in Review airs Friday, Apr 3 (2-2:30pm) on KPFK 90.7.FM, streamed live worldwide on kpfk.org. Broadcasting since 1987, Arts in Review regularly airs

Fridays at 2pm, over KPFK (90.7FM), Pacifica Radio for the Greater Los Angeles.





