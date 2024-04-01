KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES Will Be Screened at The El Capitan Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Experience 20th Century Studios' “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” the El Capitan Theatre May 10-27. The El Capitan Theatre is also offering an early access screening on May 8th and fan event screening on May 10th.

Guests can be among the first to see Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on the big screen at the early access screening on Wednesday, May 8th at 7pm. Guests attending the early access screening will receive A Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes commemorative mini poster designed by artist Matt Ferguson. The fan event screening will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, May 10. Tickets are $35 and each attendee will receive a souvenir cup with beverage, unlimited popcorn and an event credential with their ticket.

Daily showtimes for “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” Sunday through Thursday are 9:00am, 12:30pm, 4:00pm and 7:30pm. Daily showtimes Friday and Saturday are 9:00am, 12:30pm, 4:00pm, 7:30pm and 11:00pm. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets for showtimes are $24 for adults and $20 for children and seniors.