KID GLOVES World Premiere Extends at The Skylight Theatre

Village Green Productions's world premiere musical comedy, Kid Gloves, book and lyrics by Matthew Leavitt, music by Nathan Wang, choreography by Christine Lakin, music direction by Anthony Lucca and direction by Richard Israel, is extending through Saturday, February 28 at The Skylight Theatre.

This world premiere musical comedy dives into the candy-colored chaos of a reality-TV competition where children's entertainers compete for the chance to win their own show.

Fast-paced, hilarious, and sneakily poignant, Kid Gloves skewers the utter depravity of reality TV and how it can corrupt even the most wholesome element of humanity.

The cast features Will Collyer as “Caleb,” Heather Marsden as “Meredith,” Adam J. Smith as “Eddie,” Natalie Lander as “Darla,” Joey Richter as “Jackson,” Lauren Lorati as “ Vicki,” Harry S. Murphy as “Professor Penguinpants,” Jonathan Slavin as “Edmund the Elephant,” Suzy Nakamura as “Penelope” (and “Bonita the Bunny”), and Christopher Kerrigan as “Juaquin.”

Photo credit: Jeff Lorch