K-Pop Artist Rain Sets 3-Show North American Tour This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



K-pop legend THE RAIN will return to North America this fall with his 2025 THE RAIN TOUR [Still Raining: Encore]. Tickets for the three-city run will be available for presale (prior sign-up required) starting September 26, with public sales beginning September 27 here.

The U.S. leg will open November 23 in New York, followed by Los Angeles on November 26 and Atlanta on November 29. Audiences can expect THE RAIN’s signature high-energy performances and timeless hits as he reconnects with fans across the U.S.

The Still Raining: Encore tour follows THE RAIN’s 2023 North American comeback, his first U.S. concerts in sixteen years. That two-city run in Atlantic City and Las Vegas sold out quickly, underscoring both his enduring legacy and the demand for his return.

At recent Still Raining tour stops across Asia, THE RAIN performed a setlist that combined signature hits such as “It’s Raining” and “Rainism” with special covers of contemporary tracks by artists including NewJeans and Bruno Mars. The 2025 North American shows will follow this format.

Since debuting in 2002 with Bad Guy, THE RAIN has been a driving force in bringing K-pop to the global stage. His 2004 album “It’s Raining” sold over one million copies, while his role in the hit drama “Full House” made him a household name across Asia.

In 2006, The New York Times hailed him as “the ambassador of Asia” following sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden and Las Vegas, establishing him as one of the first K-pop stars to break into the U.S. market. After completing his military enlistment in 2012, he continued to thrive as a singer, actor, and entrepreneur. In 2020, he reunited with Park Jinyoung (J.Y. Park also known as the CEO of JYP Entertainment) for the viral single “Switch To Me,” proving his influence spans generations.

About THE RAIN:

THE RAIN is one of the most influential figures in the history of K-pop, credited as a pioneer of the Hallyu Wave that introduced Korean pop culture to global audiences. Since his 2002 debut with Bad Guy, he has sold millions of albums worldwide and risen to international fame with the hit It’s Raining and his starring role in the drama Full House. His impact was cemented with sold-out performances at Madison Square Garden in 2006, where The New York Times hailed him as “the ambassador of Asia.” Beyond music, THE RAIN has starred in films including Ninja Assassin and continued to shape the industry through viral releases like Switch To Me (2020), proving his influence across more than two decades of music, television, and film.

Photo Credit: RAIN Company

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP