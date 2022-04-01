Juneteenth Celebration Added to Hollywood Bowl's 2022 Season
The evening will feature special guests from hip-hop, jazz, gospel, soul, and R&B, including The Roots, for this once-in-a-lifetime musical celebration of Juneteenth.
GrammyÂ®-winning visionary pianist and composer Robert Glasper will lead a celebration of Black freedom and excellence. The Re-Collective Orchestra performance marks the first time for an all-Black symphony orchestra to perform onstage in the Hollywood Bowl's 100-year history. Principal Conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, Thomas Wilkins, and Derrick Hodge will lead an evening featuring special guests from hip-hop, jazz, gospel, soul, and R&B, including The Roots, for this once-in-a-lifetime musical celebration of Juneteenth.
WHEN:
Sunday, June 19, 2022, at 5PM
Juneteenth Celebration
The Re-Collective Orchestra
The Roots
Robert Glasper, music director
Thomas Wilkins, conductor
Derrick Hodge, conductor
Special guests to be announced
WHERE:
Hollywood Bowl
2301 N. Highland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90068
For more information: hollywoodbowl.com