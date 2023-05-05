Join Greg Cipes & More at REBELLION Q&A Today

BAFTA nominee REBELLION opens in LA this Friday, May 5th.

Join Greg Cipes (The voice of DC's Beast Boy and animal rights advocate) and members of XR Los Angeles for a one-night panel QnA after the 8:30 showing Friday night.

REBELLION directed by Maia Kenworthy, Elena Sánchez Bellot, is the first feature-length documentary to tell the behind-the-scenes story of Extinction Rebellion (XR), whose peaceful demonstrations in 2019 brought London to a standstill and became the largest act of UK civil disobedience since the Suffragettes.

8:30pm Friday, May 5th at the Lumiere Cinema in Beverly Hills.

A Halcyon Pictures Prodcution

A Hope Runs High Release

