Join Greg Cipes & More at REBELLION Q&A Today

BAFTA nominee REBELLION opens in LA today, Friday, May 5th.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

& JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 1 & JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024
Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 2 Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
West Coast Premiere of FAT HAM and More Set For Geffen Playhouse's 2023/24 Season Photo 3 West Coast Premiere of FAT HAM and More Set For Geffen Playhouse's 2023/24 Season
VIDEO: Cast of Pasadena Playhouse's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Sings 'A Weekend in the Country' Photo 4 VIDEO: First Listen To Pasadena Playhouse's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

VIDEO: Cast of Pasadena Playhouse's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Sings 'A Weekend in the Country' & 'Send In The Clowns'

BAFTA nominee REBELLION opens in LA this Friday, May 5th.

Join Greg Cipes (The voice of DC's Beast Boy and animal rights advocate) and members of XR Los Angeles for a one-night panel QnA after the 8:30 showing Friday night.

REBELLION directed by Maia Kenworthy, Elena Sánchez Bellot, is the first feature-length documentary to tell the behind-the-scenes story of Extinction Rebellion (XR), whose peaceful demonstrations in 2019 brought London to a standstill and became the largest act of UK civil disobedience since the Suffragettes.

8:30pm Friday, May 5th at the Lumiere Cinema in Beverly Hills.

A Halcyon Pictures Prodcution

A Hope Runs High Release

Click Here

More




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

Review: HAIRSPRAY at Dolby Theatre Photo
Review: HAIRSPRAY at Dolby Theatre

Aerosol is in the air as Tracy Turnblad, Penny Pingleton, and the teens of Baltimore bring politics and pizzazz to Hollywood with a stunning production of one of the best and beloved musicals of all time.

Ken Ludwigs THE COMEDY OF TENORS to be Presented at Canyon Theatre Guild This Month Photo
Ken Ludwig's THE COMEDY OF TENORS to be Presented at Canyon Theatre Guild This Month

'A Comedy of Tenors' written by the famous American Playwright Ken Ludwig is a classic slapstick comedy on live theatre that you rarely get to experience. This will be staged by Canyon Theatre Guild.

#THESOCIALMEDIAPLAY to be Presented at La Mirada Theatre for One Day Only Photo
#THESOCIALMEDIAPLAY to be Presented at La Mirada Theatre for One Day Only

Phantom Projects Theatre Group will celebrate the World Premiere of its newest play, #TheSocialMediaPlay, inspired by real-life tragedy wrought upon young adults, and detailing the tumultuous relationship between cause and effect of social media usage in today's unfiltered world.

Eugene Pack to Bring PACK PLAYS to the Groundlings This Month Photo
Eugene Pack to Bring PACK PLAYS to the Groundlings This Month

Drama Desk winner and Emmy nominee Eugene Pack's The Pack Plays will be presented at the Groundlings Theatre on Sunday, May 21st at 7 pm at the Groundlings Gary Austin Stage.


More Hot Stories For You

Ken Ludwig's THE COMEDY OF TENORS to be Presented at Canyon Theatre Guild This MonthKen Ludwig's THE COMEDY OF TENORS to be Presented at Canyon Theatre Guild This Month
#THESOCIALMEDIAPLAY to be Presented at La Mirada Theatre for One Day Only#THESOCIALMEDIAPLAY to be Presented at La Mirada Theatre for One Day Only
Eugene Pack to Bring PACK PLAYS to the Groundlings This MonthEugene Pack to Bring PACK PLAYS to the Groundlings This Month
The Blank Theatre's 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival Announces WinnersThe Blank Theatre's 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival Announces Winners

Videos

Video: Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video Video: Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas Video
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# (mostly)musicals 46: MOM's the Word
Upstairs at the Federal (5/10-5/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Different Drum: The Music of Linda Ronstadt"
Arthur Newman Theatre (5/07-5/07)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CHRISTIA MANTZKE LIVE!
Coachella Valley Repertory (7/27-7/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Pilot Who Crashed the Party
The Pilot Who Crashed the Party (4/08-5/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Native Gardens
Ophelia's Jump (4/07-5/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Keeper
The Actors Company (6/04-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FOOTLOOSE: THE MUSICAL
Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center (4/22-5/14)PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mountaintop
Gil Cates Theater (6/06-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Ants
Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater (6/20-7/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU