John O'Hurley to Star in PETER PAN & TINKER BELL: A PIRATE'S CHRISTMAS at 5-Star Theatricals

Lythgoe Family Panto will be making a return to the Los Angeles area with JOHN O’HURLEY (“Seinfeld,” “Dancing With The Stars”) starring as “Captain Hook” in PETER PAN AND TINKER BELL: A PIRATE’S CHRISTMAS, written by Kris Lythgoe and directed by Bonnie Lythgoe. PETER PAN AND TINKER BELL: A PIRATE’S CHRISTMAS will begin performances on Friday, December 13 at 7:00pm and run through Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 4:00pm at the Scherr Forum Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.



PETER PAN AND TINKER BELL: A PIRATE'S CHRISTMAS is a singing, swashbuckling adventure performed in the high-flying style of a British holiday Panto. Take off on a wild quest with Tinker Bell, Wendy and Peter Pan as they try to put a stop to the plot of some dastardly pirates who plan to kidnap Peter as a present to Captain Hook. Filled with big laughs, magic, dancers and contemporary songs by everyone from Taylor Swift to The Bee Gees, this family show has a little bit of something for everyone!

Casting is led by LFP Producer Becky Lythgoe, and full casting will be announced shortly.



ABOUT JOHN O’HURLEY

JOHN O’HURLEY is best known as J. Peterman on “Seinfeld,” the #1 syndicated television show in the world, for which he won a Screen Actor’s Guild Award. Most recently starring in the comedy feature Swing Away, John can also be seen on the ABC hit “Dancing with the Stars,” ABC’s “Dance-Off!” and as the host of “Family Feud.” He is one of the most recognizable voices on TV, appearing in dozens of animated productions including Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants” and NBC’s “Father of the Pride.” O’Hurley’s first CD, “Peace of Our Minds,” a collaboration of his piano compositions with world-renowned cellist Marston Smith, debuted #13 on Billboard. His stage credits include starring roles in the national tours of Chicago, Spamalot, Pirates of Penzance, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and Brigadoon. He is a New York Times bestselling author with three titles, including The Perfect Dog, which is becoming a stage musical. Most recently, John has recurring on the Lifetime series “Devious Maids,” opposite Susan Lucci.



