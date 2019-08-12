Joey Alexander Trio Comes to The Broad Stage

The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica presents the return of pianist Joey Alexander, with his trio, on Sunday, September 22 at 7:30pm. Alexander took the jazz world by storm as a self-taught concert pianist at the age of 10. Now in his teens, the bona fide star returns for a sensational evening of technical prowess. Hear astute, original compositions and unique covers from a true phenomenon. He will perform material from his 2017 release Eclipse in addition to new compositions.



Championed by Quincy Jones, Herbie Hancock, and Wynton Marsalis, 16-year-old Joey Alexander is the brightest light in jazz piano - his expressive range and musical maturity confounds the stereotypical definition of a young jazz star. Since his U.S. debut five years ago at the Jazz at Lincoln Center gala, the Bali-born Alexander has rocketed to stardom with four albums under his belt and a performance resume which includes a surprise solo performance on the 2016 Grammy Awards telecast, a spontaneous and elastic performance with Wayne Shorter and Esperanza Spalding at the White House for International Jazz Day, performing with Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra at New York City's Town Hall, and being the youngest artist ever invited to lead a band at the Newport Jazz Festival in 2015.



The Joey Alexander Trio is Joey Alexander (piano), Kriss Funn (bass) and Kendrick Scott (drums).



Tickets are now on sale at www.thebroadstage.org or by calling 310.434.3200. Jazz & Blues at The Broad Stage made possible by a generous gift from Richard & Lisa Kendall.



Too often, talented young artists succumb to believing so much in their own ability that they lose sight of their true potential as significant contributors to their field. Thankfully, there are others committed to evolving and lifting the music to new levels of appreciation with enthusiasm, engagement, and emotional depth. Enter pianist Joey Alexander, who at the age of 16 has already recorded two GRAMMY-nominated studio albums, 2015's My Favorite Things and 2016's Countdown, as well as Joey.Monk.Live!, a critically acclaimed surprise release from late 2017 to honor Thelonious Monk's centennial. With his third studio effort Eclipse, Joey takes another giant step forward, demonstrating his aptitude as a composer, bandleader, and musician, hinting at the many artistic paths open to him in the decades ahead.



Born in Bali in 2003, Joey Alexander moved to New York City in 2014. Joey formed a trio and since then has performed at well-known venues and major festivals across the United States and around the globe, including tour dates in Tel Aviv, Marciac, Montréal, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Tokyo, Prague, Hong Kong, Paris, and his native Indonesia.



Alexander has recorded four albums to date, all produced by Grammy-winning producer Jason Olaine, who will also produce the new record. The New York Times called Alexander a "thoughtful musician, as well as a natural one, with a sophisticated harmonic palette and a dynamic sensitivity."

