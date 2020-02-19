Jim Caruso's CAST PARTY With Billy Stritch Returns To Feinstein's At Vitello's

Jim Caruso's Cast Party returns to the West Coast for two nights only, Wednesday and Thursday, March 18 and 19 at 7:30pm. The "extreme open mic" will take place at Feinstein's at Vitello's, located at 4349 Tujunga Avenue in Studio City.

This marks the eighteenth Southern California appearance for the Manhattan mainstay, hosted by Caruso and musical director Billy Stritch. Initially, after a full-page color feature in the Sunday LA Times, along with three hours on the top-rated KTLA Morning Show, the impromptu variety show/open mic had to turn away hundreds of audience hopefuls clamoring to watch a who's who of surprise entertainers, including Liza Minnelli, Melissa Manchester, Carol Channing, Ariana Grande, Jeffrey Osborne, Sarah Paulson, Dave Koz, Donny Osmond, Joanne Worley, Tony Bennett, Natalie Cole, Charlie Puth, Debby Boone, internet sensation Miranda Sings, funny man Bruce Vilanch, and many others.

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly open mic night that has been bringing a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night for the past fifteen years. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle. Cast Party is the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with talented show folk and their fans. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair like a bubbly cruise director, musical genius Billy Stritch (musical director for Liza Minnelli & Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories, and the audience is invited to participate in the festivities! Recently, Caruso and Stritch have taken the Party on the road, celebrating talent in London, San Francisco, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Austin, and on the high seas. Cast Party was also part of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Songbook Series, celebrating the Golden Age of Hollywood with an all-star cast.

*Interested performers should email caruso212@aol.com for more information.

Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano

Wednesday and Thursday, March 18 and 19, 7:30pm

Feinstein's at Vitello's, 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA

www.feinsteinsatvitellos.com

818-769-0905





