Jewish Women's Archive Keeps History Alive at New Jewish Women's Theatre Zoom Event

JWA's CEO will share the contents of their archive with viewers, via Zoom, at a special event at Jewish Women's Theatre

Santa Monica and virtually everywhere (August 13, 2020) Since the mid-16th century, Jewish women have made significant contributions to every aspect of American life.

The stories of their involvement and influence are housed in the Jewish Women's Archive (JWA), an important and accessible digital resource. JWA's CEO will share the contents of this treasure trove with viewers, via Zoom, at a special event at Jewish Women's Theatre (JWT) on August 23.

This is an opportunity to meet Judith Rosenbaum - feminist, educator, historian, writer, activist, and CEO of JWA, the pioneering national organization that documents Jewish women's stories, elevates their voices, and inspires them to be agents of change!



On Sunday, August 23, at 11:00 AM PDT/2:00 PM EST, JWA's CEO, Judith Rosenbaum will talk with JWT Board member and author Lisa Rosenbaum about the archive and its special connection to Jewish Women's Theater, for a Sunday Morning at the Braid event on Zoom. The program includes a dramatic performance inspired by a JWA profile of a Jewish nurse at Normandy on D-Day. A Q&A follows.



"As Lin Manuel Miranda famously asked, 'Who lives, who dies, who tells your story?' For Jewish women, one answer is The Jewish Women's Archive," says Rosenbaum. "JWA is a treasury of stories, programs, and lively podcasts for all ages. Its vast collection of profiles is filled with photographs and first-hand accounts of Jewish women, dating from the first Jews who arrived in New York from Brazil in 1654."



There are stories of Jewish women who were instrumental to the American Revolution, the Civil War (on both sides), and in every battle this country has fought. Jewish women also stood at the forefront of the labor movement, the movement for voting rights, housing rights, and civil rights. Some founded universities and great institutions, some have been infamous. Together with Jewish women writers, entertainers, scientists, philanthropists, and politicians they have fundamentally changed the American landscape.



Judith Rosenbaum served for nearly a decade as JWA's Director of Public History and Director of Education, developing its major programs and educational initiatives. A graduate of Yale University, with a PhD in American studies from Brown University, she has taught and lectured widely on Jewish studies and women's studies. She writes for academic and popular journals and for blogs, including Tablet, The Forward, Huffpost, The Jewish Week. Tikkun Magazine, Sh'ma Magazine, PresenTense, Reform Jewish magazine, My Jewish Learning, Kveller, Role/Reboot, and has been published in anthologies.

"If people think they know who Jewish women are," she says, "our archive will blow their minds. There is such a broad diversity of Jewish women's experiences, stories, and accomplishments. Our work is really about is changing the narrative and making sure that when we tell the Jewish story, Jewish women's voices are front and center."

Moderator Rosenbaum adds, "As a writer, I have found the JWA an invaluable research resource. I am constantly amazed at the sheer breadth and depth of Jewish women's involvement in American history, but also at the poignance of the voices that come through as they each tell their stories. I am so looking forward to asking Judith Rosenbaum to take us behind the scenes of this great enterprise and to share its riches with our audience."

The digital edition of JWT's popular Sunday Morning at The Braid is free, but JWT hopes viewers will consider choosing a virtual ticket from its website. Registrants will be directed to Zoom, and instructions for joining the program will be provided. For more information and the link to register, visit: www.jewishwomenstheatre.org/zoom.



JWT programming is made possible in part by generous support from the City of Santa Monica, City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, and Erwin Rautenberg Foundation.



Jewish Women's Theatre, voted one of the "Best Live Theatres on the Westside" three years in a row by The Argonaut and a finalist for "Most Loved Theatre" by The Santa Monica Daily Press, presents American Jewish stories, art, and other programming that highlights Jewish contributions to contemporary life. Now in its 13th season, JWT's salon theatre of original dramatic shows, each written to a specific theme, displays the diverse and eclectic community of writers, artists, and creators who celebrate Jewish life, one story at a time.

Learn more about JWT at: www.jewishwomenstheatre.org.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You