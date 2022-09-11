Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mid-World Players to Partner with Action Youth America for Will Rogers' WRAP Drama Club's 2022/23 Season

The WRAP program is an after school event that allows middle school kids to participate in a number of clubs such as Cheerleading, Dungeon's and Dragon's and Drama Club.

Register for Los Angeles News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 11, 2022  

Mid-World Players to Partner with Action Youth America for Will Rogers' WRAP Drama Club's 2022/23 Season

Jesse Seann Atkinson, Founder and Artistic Director of Mid-World Players, has teamed up with Action Youth America to work together with Will Roger's Middle School WRAP Drama Club. The WRAP program is an after school event that allows middle school kids to participate in a number of clubs such as Cheerleading, Dungeon's and Dragon's and Drama Club. Their season opens with She Kills Monsters, then onto The Addam's Family Musical, and finishing with William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Nights Dream.

Back in April of this year, Jesse was asked, by a fan of Mid-World, if he would be interested in directing an after school theatre program for middle schoolers. They invited him to a rehearsal for their end of year production of Middle Class, Too and he was very impressed by what he saw. "We always wanted to implement a children's program into our mix, but never knew exactly what we wanted," said Jesse, "One thing was for sure, we wanted to stand out from the other programs that charged hundreds of dollars to participate in overly crowded children's productions." After witnessing a few rehearsals and finding out that it was a free program for students from that school to participate in, he was excited to discuss the next steps.

Jesse spent the next month assistant directing Middle Class, Too, along with Patricia Spievak, and got to know all of the actors and some of the parents that wanted to be involved. "These weren't just kids playing drama club, these were young actors that wanted to hone in on their craft, and learn, and better themselves. They looked to myself and Pat for guidance. They would come back to the next rehearsal, demonstrating how they went home and took my notes to heart and delivered."

For the 2022-2023 Season of Roger's Middle School WRAP Drama Club, Jesse has put together a season sure to impress not only the teachers and parents, but all patrons in the audience and followers of Mid-World Players. "I want to push these kids to unlock their inner potential so they can realize how incredible they really are. They will not only be rehearsing for shows, but we will spend time learning breathing technique, projection, dance, voice, set design, costume design, lighting design and all other facets of stage craft." Mid-World will also be using their warehouse of set pieces and costumes to help build these middle school productions. "The WRAP Program couldn't be more excited to partner up with Jesse and the Mid-World Players in this new endeavor," exclaimed Edward, the WRAP program director at Roger's.

Mid-World Players recently won Broadway Worlds 2021 Regional Awards (Los Angeles) for Best Musical with their sold out performance of Green Day's American Idiot. Founded in Long Beach, California, Mid-World has performed around Orange County and also Los Angeles. During the pandemic, they kept theatre alive through many of their streaming productions, all filmed while practicing social distancing. Mid-World is here to create theatre, including classics, new original pieces, and plays and musicals that most companies are afraid to produce. As a final statement, Jesse Seann Atkinson said, "This is only the beginning. We may be a new company, but we are ready push forward and bring amazing productions, with low ticket prices, to the masses."

You can learn more about Mid-World Players on their Facebook page, Instagram, and at www.midworldplayers.com.

 

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Center For The Arts Presents Fall 2022 & Spring 2023 ShowsCenter For The Arts Presents Fall 2022 & Spring 2023 Shows
September 9, 2022

Celebrated singer and songwriter Peabo Bryson, two time Rock and Roll inductee Graham Nash, dance companies Pilobolus and Flamenco Vivo, and Broadway stars Megan Hilty, Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Muñoz are just a few of the artists set to appear at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University during its 2022–2023 season. 
Theatre of Arts Presents FRIENDS WITH GUNS, September 9- 18 at The Dorie TheatreTheatre of Arts Presents FRIENDS WITH GUNS, September 9- 18 at The Dorie Theatre
September 9, 2022

Theatre of Arts, Hollywood's longest-running acting conservatory, is proud to present a live production of Stephanie Alison Walker's Friends With Guns, the provocative dark comedy which explores the complicated issue of firearm proliferation in America.
World Premiere of ACCORDING TO THE CHORUS by Arlene Hutton to Open The Road Theatre Company 2022-23 SeasonWorld Premiere of ACCORDING TO THE CHORUS by Arlene Hutton to Open The Road Theatre Company 2022-23 Season
September 9, 2022

The Road Theatre Company and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, announce the first show of its 2022-2023Season, a world premiere comedy, ACCORDING TO THE CHORUS, written by Arlene Hutton (The Nibroc Trilogy) and directed by Emily Chase. It will begin previews on October 18.
Cast Announced for the West Coast Premiere of BROKEN STORY at The Sherry TheaterCast Announced for the West Coast Premiere of BROKEN STORY at The Sherry Theater
September 9, 2022

New York City’s White Horse Theater Company in association with 134 West will present the West Coast Premiere of Broken Story by playwright Cyndy A. Marion, directed by Tamara Ruppart, at The Sherry Theater November 4-27.
Audible and Broadway Video to Present New Slate of Star-Studded Scripted Comedy PodcastsAudible and Broadway Video to Present New Slate of Star-Studded Scripted Comedy Podcasts
September 9, 2022

Audible Inc. has announced a new slate of original comedy podcasts with longtime collaborators, Broadway Video Enterprises. In addition to new originals, Audible greenlit the second season of the hit Audible Original, Hot White Heist.