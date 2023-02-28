Jeff Dunham Brings STILL NOT CANCELED to the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino For Six Shows

Jeff Dunham and his somewhat-inappropriate-proteges, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist, announce six dates for his new show, "Still Not Canceled," at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The six 2023 performances going on sale are:

· Sunday, May 28

· Sunday, July 16

· Sunday, Sept. 3

· Sunday, Oct. 22

· Sunday, Nov. 12

· Friday, Dec. 8

Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, March 4 at 10 a.m. PT at www.ticketmaster.com/JeffDunhamVegas. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

Members of Jeff Dunham's official fan club will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. PT.

Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to a presale beginning Thursday, March 2 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales end Friday, March 3 at 10 p.m. PT.

About Jeff Dunham

Sold-out global concert tours. Ratings-shattering broadcast specials. A best-selling author. A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And a few Guinness Book of World Records set for good measure. Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is a comedy superstar and one of the world's most inventive entertainers. After graduating from Baylor University, he moved to Los Angeles to base his global touring and never looked back. The man Slate called "America's favorite comedian" has 11 record-breaking comedy specials to his credit - three were Comedy Central's most viewed specials of their respective years ("Me the People," 2022; "Minding the Monsters," 2012; "Controlled Chaos," 2011), and his "Jeff Dunham's Very Special Christmas Special," 2008, remains the network's highest rated program of all time. His NBC primetime special, "Unhinged," ranked as the time period's top non-sports program on the Big 4, rebroadcast six weeks later on Comedy Central to become its top rated special of 2016. His most recent special "Me the People" arrived as the highest rated stand-up special since "Jeff Dunham: The Unrehearsed Pandemic Special" two years ago, and the most watched comedy special of 2022.

His autobiography, All By My Selves: Walter, Peanut, Achmed and Me, landed Dunham on the New York Times' Best Seller list three weeks in a row. He was also named Billboard's Top Comedy Tour for three consecutive years. The versatile entertainer created an animated film for CMT, hosted the Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship, guested on ABC's "Ellen," NBC's "30 Rock," Disney's "Sonny with a Chance," did commercials for Hertz, and appeared in Jay Roach's Dinner for Schmucks, featuring Steve Carrell and Paul Rudd. Dunham, "a dressed-down, more digestible version of Don Rickles with multiple personality disorder" according to TIME, can currently be seen on his Jeff Dunham Still Not Canceled tour. For more information visit JeffDunham.com.